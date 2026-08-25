Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlineSA20 Economic ImpactGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaRaw sugar import termsVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Industry / News / Indian IT firms have reduced dependence on H-1B visas over decade: Nasscom

Indian IT firms have reduced dependence on H-1B visas over decade: Nasscom

Industry body says Indian IT firms have stepped up local hiring and invested over $1.1 billion in strengthening the US STEM pipeline amid proposed higher visa fees

Nasscom logo

Nasscom said that while the visa programme has been used by companies to address the skill gap in the US by bringing in foreign employees, the number of H-1B employees from Indian companies has come down substantially over the last decade

BS Reporter Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Information Technology (IT) services industry body Nasscom said the proposed increase in H-1B visa fees by the department of homeland security (DHS) needs to be viewed in the context of the programme’s original purpose of enabling access to temporary skills where there is a shortage in the US. 
 
The US government has proposed a new $103,265 fee for cab-subject H-1B petitions as the earlier $100,000 payment has run into legal challenges and is set to expire next month.
 
The draft proposal will be open for public comments and will take a few months for finalisation.
 
Nasscom said that while the visa program has been used by companies to address the skill gap in the US by bringing in foreign employees, the number of H-1B employees from Indian companies have come down substantially over the last decade. This is because the IT industry stepped up local hiring by tying up with US universities.
   
"The industry has also spent more than $1.1 billion for strengthening STEM pipeline in the US working with more than 130 Universities and colleges in the US impacting 2.9 million students and upskilling more than 255,000 employees," it said in a statement, adding it was engaged with all key stakeholders.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump administration moves to impose over $100K fee on H-1B worker visas

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, governance and security controls are struggling to keep pace, increasing cyber risks and compliance challenges.

Indian workers embrace AI, but shadow AI puts firms' IP at security risk

AI, artificial intelligence

Andhra leads AI, big data analytics skilling under FutureSkills PRIME

Visa, H-1B

US expands 9-11 fee for H1-B, L-1 visa extension petitions from Sep 9

srikanth velamakanni, fractal analytics

Improving hardware capabilities must for deeptech ecosystem: Nasscom

 
If passed, this new fees will substantially increase the cost of hiring foreign workers. It will be an addition to all existing H-1B filing and statutory fees. However, H-1B petitions that are exempt from annual cap will not be subjct to new fees.
 
The US government have been adopting many measures to stem the influx of skilled immigrants through the visa process in the country, alleging they take away jobs from locals even while those immigrants are paid far less than prevailing US wages.
 
These measures have already seen a significant drop in IT companies opting for H1-B visas.  The number of properly submitted, or eligible registrations, tanked 38.5 per cent to 211,600 for FY27, from 343,981, a year earlier, the US Citizens and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in May. The FY27 numbers are at least a seven-year low with the peak being in 2024 with 758,994 registrations, according to the agency’s website.   
 
Data sourced from specialist staffing firm Xpheno show a steep drop in total applications by 18 Indian listed IT services firms and Cognizant between 2025 and 2024, which tanked to 8,160 from 36453.
 
IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, and Cognizant have thus filed for extensions for H-1B visas for onsite employees. At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of transfer petitions, though that could not be immediately quantified.
   

More From This Section

data centre

India data centre footprint may quadruple to 101 msf by 2030: Anarock

msme, worker

RBI proposal to curb NBFCs' revolving credit may choke MSME funding

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC asks FSSAI not to cancel ITC's licence over '100%' claims

towers, ultra luxury housing, real estate

Puravankara signs JDA for Bengaluru project with ₹1,100 crore GDV

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

HoABL, Nitco tie up for ₹4,500 crore Alibaug real estate project

Topics : H-1B H-1B Visa Nasscom Indian IT firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 7:22 PM IST