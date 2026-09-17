Indian logistics operators eye terminals at Oman's Sohar Port: Deputy CEO

Oman’s Sohar Port, which emerged as a gateway facility for Indian shippers aiming to reach Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, is now in talks with several Indian logistics operators and captive berth suitors who are eyeing terminals, a top executive said.

The port is currently exploring an expansion plan, given the latest surge in cargo, and has enough land and waterfront available for the same, said Raid Al Rubaiey, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of Sohar Port and CEO of Sohar Freezone.

“We are having discussions with a number of Indian terminal operators who are interested in operating their facilities at Sohar. Here, we also have dedicated terminals such as the Jindal facility where they have two terminals as a captive operator. So, both the options, captive berths and multipurpose terminals for logistics operators, are being explored right now with Indian players,” Al Rubaiey told Business Standard.

The GCC is a regional alliance in West Asia comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Since the West Asia crisis unfolded in February, shipping lines have started calling at ports east of the Strait of Hormuz, such as Salalah, Khorfakkan, Sohar and Jeddah, which has led to these ports handling much more cargo than their usual capacity.

Al Rubaiey said that since the West Asia crisis began, feeder vessel services between India and Sohar have quadrupled to cater to Indian-origin GCC cargo. “A lot of this cargo used to go in big vessels directly to GCC nations – it is not going on feeder vessels to Oman and then by road,” he said.

Logistics players, who have spent most of the last six months on their toes, have set up alternative supply chains to service the GCC region while the Strait of Hormuz remains out of bounds amid hostilities between the US and Iran, with vessel passages happening only under a vague and strict clearance regime.

UAE-based DP World earlier said that a new weekly service connecting Mundra and Nhava Sheva with Khorfakkan and onward global markets had been started, while it now runs a fortnightly service that links Cochin directly with Fujairah, Sohar and Aden. The port is also looking to be a transhipment location for GCC and African nations.

With total investments exceeding $30 billion across the port and freezone and more than 72 million tonnes of cargo handled annually, Sohar has pitched itself as a provider of an established industrial and logistics platform connecting businesses to regional and global markets.

Compared with last year, container handling at the gateway port increased by 40 per cent, while breakbulk cargo volumes nearly doubled in the first half of the year, the deputy CEO said. According to reports, the port recorded 52 per cent growth in cargo to 52 million tonnes in the first half of the year.

The port and freezone already have a major Indian presence in the form of the Naveen Jindal group, which operates a 2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel facility.

There is a green corridor for cargo to pass seamlessly into GCC countries. The road network is already set up, and the Oman-UAE rail corridor will also come up by 2028, according to Omani executives.