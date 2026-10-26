Indian Malt Whisky Association signs pact with Scotch Whisky Association

The Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) and the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) have signed a cooperation agreement, which will focus on sustainability, protection and promotion of their respective products, and engagement on regulatory matters of mutual interest.

As per a joint statement, the pact also provides for cooperation on legal protection, product authenticity, intellectual property infringements, and the promotion of responsible consumption.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into effect on July 15, 2026, is expected to boost Scotch whisky sales in India by reducing import duties from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, with a phased reduction to 40 per cent over the next decade.

The trade pact could also open up opportunities for Indian single malt whiskies to gain a foothold in the UK market, with some brands having already received international recognition for their quality and craftsmanship.

"With the FTA opening new avenues for bilateral trade, closer engagement between industry bodies can help strengthen dialogue, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support businesses in navigating opportunities in both markets," it said.

According to Scotland-based SWA, India was the world's largest export market for Scotch whisky by volume in 2025, with exports equivalent to more than 220 million bottles.

Volumes shipped to India have doubled in the past decade, highlighting the scale of opportunity for Scotch producers in the country.

"This agreement marks an important milestone in the evolution of India's malt whisky industry and its engagement with established global whisky traditions," said IMWA Director General Maj Gen Rajesh Chopra.

Established in July 2024 as a not-for-profit industry body, IMWA represents Indian malt whisky producers and works towards promoting quality, authenticity and standardisation in the sector.