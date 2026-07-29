Indian manufacturers back AI for growth but lag on innovation: PwC report

India's manufacturers show greater ambition towards technology enablement than their global peers, but a lack of innovation and coherent integration, along with a gap between investment intent and strategic vision, could pose a challenge, according to a report by PwC India.

The report said 59 per cent of domestic manufacturers believe artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in helping their companies achieve strategic goals over the next five years, compared with 52 per cent globally. However, while 57 per cent of Indian manufacturers said product design and development would see the largest percentage increase in investment over the next five years, their broader strategic orientation does not reflect this focus. This, the report said, "risks locking Indian manufacturers into a reactive, buyer-driven posture."

Indian manufacturers intend to automate critical business processes over the next five years, including data capture and analytics, customer interaction, quality assurance, planning and forecasting. "Rising automation would extend into, and across, all parts of the value chain," the report added.

Further, the report argued that Indian and Chinese manufacturers, while sharing similar ambitions around automation, differ in their priorities. Indian manufacturers are focused on customer-facing interactions, while Chinese manufacturers prioritise efficiency gains in procurement and shopfloor operations.

It cautioned that deploying technologies in isolation can create disconnected "technology islands" that hinder data sharing. Instead, it said a process-centric approach will be critical as organisations scale their operations.

"Indian companies have largely bought foreign technology for decades. We still don't have an indigenous steelmaking technology after more than a century," Vinod Kumar, partner and manufacturing sector leader at PwC, said, adding that China invited companies from across the globe, learnt from them and then built its own technology, while India continues to lag in innovation.

According to the report, only 45 per cent of Indian executives view investments in research and development (R&D) as a key action to unlock new opportunities, compared with 63 per cent in China and 42 per cent globally.

"Chinese executives display greater alignment between strategic orientation and investment intent," the report said.

According to the report, this inconsistency between vision and investment intent can dilute focus on new revenue frontiers.

It added that while customer focus may be an effective short-to-medium-term strategy, sustaining customer centricity over the long term will require investment in product innovation. Without innovation, "Indian manufacturers risk mastering the art of selling yesterday's solutions to tomorrow's customers," the report said.

Chinese manufacturers are expected to be the biggest incoming competitors in South Asia, entering the market with technologically superior, connected products aimed at the same customer segment that Indian manufacturers view as their own.

The report said that as companies move en masse towards automation, adopting technology alone will not be sufficient. The real challenge will be integration, with performance differentiation depending on how effectively companies integrate technology across their operations.

"Don't adopt technology because it is fashionable; adopt technology only when it aligns with business strategy. Japan built its strength on quality. Germany on engineering excellence. China on scale. The question for India is: What will be our competitive advantage?" Kumar asked.

Talking about what will differentiate India from other advanced and developed economies, Kumar said the nation's large digital and AI talent pool may become India's manufacturing advantage.

"Today's workforce often knows more about digital technologies than senior leaders. We have started reverse mentoring, where younger employees mentor senior executives," Kumar added.