Indian miners building critical mineral assets in resource-rich Africa

Most of these companies are privately owned, mid-sized businesses that have built mining assets for graphite, cobalt, lithium, tin, tantalum, tungsten and other strategic minerals in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Though small, their role can be significant in India’s quest to secure critical minerals. Just last month, a standing committee report on coal, mines and steel presented in Parliament had pointed to the competition India faces from companies in China, the US and the European Union in acquiring such assets overseas.

Interactions with executives from these companies and industry experts reveal they would prefer to supply Indian manufacturers, but await stronger institutional engagement from the government to help unlock their potential — just as China has done for decades with its miners.

Ahmedabad-based Sakariya Mines & Minerals is one such example. The miner is developing what it says is the world’s fifth-largest natural flake graphite deposit in Tanzania, containing an estimated 183 million tonnes (mt).

“The company plans to invest $150-200 million in the first phase of development and eventually build processing capacity of up to 4 mt,” Supriya Das, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sakariya Mines & Minerals, said.

For Das, India is the natural destination for the mineral. “Our first preference will be India. Many battery manufacturers are setting up facilities in India. If we get the right opportunity, we would like to supply Indian companies first.”

The comment echoes a broader sentiment among Indian-origin miners operating in Africa. Rather than seeking financial assistance from New Delhi, they say they want long-term commercial relationships with Indian manufacturers and stronger institutional support to navigate host-country governments.

Das said India’s graphite demand is expected to rise sharply as battery manufacturing gathers pace, but China continues to dominate the global supply chain. “China’s advantage lies not merely in owning overseas mines but in integrating mining with downstream processing and sustained state support,” he said.

Other overseas mining executives, too, point out that Chinese mining companies benefit from close diplomatic engagement, infrastructure support and government-to-government coordination that allows projects to move faster and resolve local challenges more effectively.

Das, who has been operating in Tanzania for several years, said Indian companies rarely receive similar institutional backing. “It would be highly beneficial if our embassy in Tanzania could play a more proactive role in encouraging Indian mining companies to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania’s mining sector in support of NCMM,” he said.

Commenting on the trend, Rajib Maitra, partner at Deloitte India, said a significant number of private sector companies in India are exploring opportunities for investments in critical mineral assets abroad, with a few investments already secured through partnership with local entities in Africa.

"There is an opportunity to identify and harness such investments and the investor ecosystem as part of India’s overseas critical minerals resource strategy,” he said.

Another example is Punia Kasese Mining, a joint venture between the Ugandan construction group Dott Services and the Congolese state-owned mining company SAKIMA. The company is based in Uganda but led by an Indian, Boinapally Venugopal Rao, as chairman. It holds a mining permit covering around 1,761 sq km and is currently focused on tin, tungsten and tantalum, while exploring the potential for rare earth elements and lithium.

“If India is serious about securing these critical minerals, it should engage directly with governments like Congo (DRC) and create arrangements with companies already operating there,” said Addepalli Kasiviswanandham, head of business at Punia Kasese Mining.

Other Indian miners, too, seek similar support from the government. Hanuma Prasad Modali, managing director of Bengaluru-based Deccan Gold Mines Ltd — a company exploring minerals such as lithium and tantalum in Mozambique and tungsten in Spain — said India already has an opportunity to leverage an entrepreneurial ecosystem that has quietly taken shape across Africa and other mineral-rich regions.

“I told the government that they should identify these Indian diaspora miners and provide them diplomatic support. That is the most important thing,” Modali, who was also a part of the parliamentary committee on critical minerals, said.

Most overseas Indian miners are not seeking financial assistance, he said.

“These entrepreneurs went abroad on their own. They did not ask the government for money. But if the government can provide strong diplomatic support, it would be a big advantage,” he said, adding Indian entrepreneurs are already active across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and DRC, while similar opportunities are also emerging in Central Asia and South America.

Modali also said Chinese companies have spent decades building relationships with African governments, supported by a coordinated ecosystem involving financing institutions, diplomatic missions and state-backed enterprises.