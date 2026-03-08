Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma market grows 11% in Feb as Mounjaro tops drug sales

Indian pharma market grows 11% in Feb as Mounjaro tops drug sales

The Indian pharmaceutical market posted 11% growth in February 2026, driven by strong therapy performance, while Mounjaro remained India's highest-selling drug by value for a fifth month

According to Pharmarack data, the weight-loss drug has raked in cumulative revenue of ₹830 crore in the eleven months since its launch, with the medicine finding popularity among new patients wanting to start anti-obesity therapy

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 11 per cent in February this year, with major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
Among them, the anti-diabetic, cardiac and anti-infective therapies saw high value growth of 15.5 per cent, 14.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, driving overall IPM growth.
 
“Major therapies saw positive growth in all three growth drivers: new introductions, price and volumes,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.
 
She added that the market is seeing high demand-led growth, with IPM recording healthy volume growth for the last two to three months.
   
Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT, the previous 12 months’ turnover) for IPM between March 2025 and February 2026 stood at 8.4 per cent, resulting in a total turnover of over ₹2.44 trillion, while units in the domestic market grew by 0.7 per cent.

US drug major Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) emerged as India’s highest-selling drug by value for the fifth straight month, recording ₹117 crore in sales in February 2026.
 
According to Pharmarack data, the weight-loss drug has raked in cumulative revenue of ₹830 crore in the eleven months since its launch, with the medicine finding popularity among new patients wanting to start anti-obesity therapy.
 
It was followed by GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin and Cipla’s asthma drug Foracort, with monthly sales of ₹85 crore and ₹77 crore, respectively.
 
While top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market in February 2026, players such as Intas (15.5 per cent), Sun Pharma (14.1 per cent), Torrent Pharma (13.4 per cent), Cipla (12.5 per cent) and Alkem Labs (12.2 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth with bonus units at full value among the top 20 companies in the IPM.

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

