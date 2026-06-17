Indian pharma's next prescription: Specialty drugs, not just generics

Management commentary from major drugmakers, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, and Lupin, points to a broader industry transition towards higher-value products and geographically diversified revenue streams.

One of the clearest signs of this shift comes from Sun Pharma. Its Global Innovative Medicines business crossed $1.4 billion in 2025-26 (FY26) and now contributes more than 22 per cent of consolidated sales. The company said growth in EMs is increasingly being driven by innovative therapies alongside branded generics.

“Innovative medicines has been an important new driver for growth in EMs for the year, with Ilumya doing well across several markets such as Rom­ania, Brazil, and the partner ma­rket of China,” said Aalok Shanghvi, chief operating officer, Sun Pharma, during the company’s fourth-quarter (January-March/Q4) FY26 earnings call.

Sun Pharma’s strategy reflects a wider trend across the sector, as Indian drugmakers seek to evolve from low-cost generic suppliers into globally diversified specialty pharma companies.

Dr Reddy’s has identified differentiated products, biosimilars, and specialty medicines as key growth areas while continuing to invest in complex product pipelines. “FY26 reflected a resilient operating performance, delivering the highest-ever annual revenues, amid product-specific headwinds and certain one-time impacts. The underlying base business continued to deliver double-digit growth for the quarter as well as for the full year, FY26,” said M V Narasimham, chief financial officer (CFO), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Cipla, meanwhile, highlighted South Africa, respiratory therapies, and branded prescription businesses as ma­jor growth drivers while expa­n­ding its presence across in­t­ernational markets. “Our Af­rican business continued to deliver market-leading growth and our EMs and Europe business operations scaled meaningfully to become a $400 million-plus business unit. Together, these achievements highlight our disciplined exe­cution and our commitment to sustainable and diversified growth across geographies,” said Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla. The company also underscored its focus on complex products and future growth platforms. On biosimilars, Gupta added: “We see biosimilars as a very large and underpenetrated opportunity.”

Lupin echoed a similar diversification strategy, reporting strong growth across In­dia, EMs, and developed markets outside the US while investing in complex injectables, respiratory products, and biosimilars. “Our strategy of focusing on complex products has paid handsome dividends,” said Ramesh Swaminathan, executive director, global CFO, and head of API+ strategic business unit, Lupin, citing launches such as Risperdal Consta, Glucagon, and Liraglutide. The company said Brazil has emerged as a major growth market.

Lupin added it has a pipeline of more than 60 injectable and respiratory products under development and plans to launch its first biosimilars in the US during 2026-27.