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Home / Industry / News / Indian Pharma sector clocks $29 billion exports by end of February in FY26

Indian Pharma sector clocks $29 billion exports by end of February in FY26

K Raja Bhanu, Director General of PHARMEXCIL said the sector, currently valued at approximately $60 billion, is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030

pharma

The exports reached $30.47 billion in FY 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 9.4% year on year despite global pricing pressures and trade volatilities

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

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India's pharmaceutical exports stood at over $28 billion up to February of the current financial year, registering a growth of more than 5 per cent compared to the same period last year, a top official said on Saturday.

K Raja Bhanu, Director General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said the sector, currently valued at around $ 60 billion, is projected to grow to $ 130 billion by 2030.

"Despite global challenges, pharmaceutical exports have been among the few sectors to maintain growth momentum. Exports during AprilFebruary FY26 stood at $ 28.29 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.6 per cent compared to the same period in FY25, led by formulations, biologicals, vaccines and AYUSH products," he said.

 

He added that exports reached $ 30.47 billion in FY202425, marking a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent despite global pricing pressures and trade volatility.

Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said India is likely to end the current financial year at levels similar to FY25.

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Looking ahead, Bhanu said Pharmexcil aims to achieve $ 65 billion in exports by 2030 through policy prioritisation, market diversification beyond traditional geographies, increased FDI inflows and improved regulatory efficiency.

India ranks third globally in pharmaceutical production by volume, with exports reaching over 200 markets worldwide, he said.

Notably, more than 60 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports are directed towards highly regulated markets, underscoring the quality and compliance standards of the industry.

The United States accounts for 34 per cent of exports, followed by Europe at 19 per cent, he added.

Joshi said tariff-related issues in 2025 led to higher procurement of medicines worth $ 1.6 billion in the US, above normal levels, which is expected to impact FY26 figures.

"That is why we expect to end up close to last year's performance, with some growth coming from that," he said.

He added that exact figures would be available only after the March data is released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : pharma sctors Pharma exports Indian export Indian exports Pharma exporters Pharma industry

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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