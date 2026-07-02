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Indian public relations industry pegged to reach ₹4,500 cr by 2030: Report

The growth rate of 11 per cent in FY26 is a moderation from a decade-long CAGR of 12 per cent, signalling a maturing industry, said the report

Public relations business rides on rising budgets

Start-ups have nearly quadrupled their share, from 6 per cent to 22 per cent over the same period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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The Indian public relations industry is expected to reach ₹ 4,500 crore by 2030, having grown 11 per cent in FY26 to reach ₹3,230 crore, according to a report.

The growth rate of 11 per cent in FY26 is a moderation from a decade-long CAGR of 12 per cent, signalling a maturing industry, said the SPRINT 2026 report by Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).

In FY26, the Indian PR industry accounted for 12.6 per cent of the Asia-Pacific market, the report, which was released on Thursday, added.

As per the report, the government's share of top client categories has nearly tripled between 2022 and 2026, from 4 per cent to 11 per cent, even as private corporates -- the industry's mainstay -- slipped from 48 per cent to 42 per cent over the same period.

 

Start-ups have nearly quadrupled their share, from 6 per cent to 22 per cent over the same period.

"Overall, start-ups, education and ed-tech, government and FMCG are the strongest sectoral gainers," it said.

The report also pointed out that AI investment in the PR industry has more than tripled in three years, from 2 per cent to 7 per cent of revenues, "yet giants to mid-sized to emerging firms are placing entirely different strategic bets".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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