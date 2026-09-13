Indian Railways freight traffic rises 5.4% to 137.9 million tonnes in Aug

Freight on Indian Railways grew by 5.4 per cent in August, rising to 137.9 million tonnes (mt), the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday. The increase in freight movement reflects growing demand from key sectors such as coal, iron ore, steel, fertilisers and other commodities.

“Higher rail freight movement also helps industries access reliable transportation while supporting the movement of essential commodities across regions,” the railways said. Cargo volumes in August 2025 were 130.9 mt. The railways did not share volumes of specific goods transported during the last month, but said that iron ore loading increased by 12.1 per cent, clinker by 10.4 per cent, domestic containers by 9.2 per cent and coal by 6 per cent. Finished steel loading increased by 4.9 per cent, mineral oil by 3.1 per cent, fertilisers by 1.6 per cent and balance other goods by 8.2 per cent.

During the month, 14 Amrit Bharat services were regularised, providing more affordable and comfortable travel options to passengers across several important routes, while five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) were commissioned to improve last-mile freight connectivity for industries.

Freight revenue during August 2026 increased by 6.27 per cent year-on-year. The railways also opened five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, taking the total number of these dedicated cargo terminals to 149.

Moreover, the national transporter also witnessed a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in suburban rail travel in August, ferrying 380 million short-distance passengers through the month.

Total passenger volumes on the national rail network grew by close to 5 per cent year-on-year, with the railways carrying 672.7 million passengers in August. With increased passenger demand during the festival season, Indian Railways operated 144 trips of Rakshabandhan Special trains between August 25 and 31, 2026, compared to 48 trips operated between August 8 and 14, 2025.