Indian recyclers seek govt intervention over EU metal waste ban proposal

A leading Indian recyclers' group representing small and mid-sized firms has sought intervention ​from the government over India's proposed exclusion ​from European Union metal waste exports, according to a letter ‌reviewed by Reuters.

In a response late on Wednesday, India's federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it remains engaged with the EU side on the matter.

On September 18, the European Commission proposed barring India from importing EU metal waste under rules due to take effect in May 2027.

The Commission said metal waste warrants stricter controls because it may contain persistent and toxic heavy metals.

India, a major ‌global scrap buyer, sources about a quarter of its metal scrap imports from the EU, industry estimates show.

In 2025/26, India imported around 20 per cent of aluminium scrap from the EU, 22 per cent of copper and copper alloy scrap, 20 per cent of lead scrap and 40 per cent of zinc scrap, according to data from the Material ​Recycling Association of India.

"Disruption of these established supply chains would therefore directly affect ‌Indian recyclers, particularly MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and could increase raw-material costs and India's dependence on virgin metal ​resources," ‌MRAI said in its letter to the federal trade ministry sent on ‌Wednesday.

MRAI argued in the letter that India has an extensive environmental regulatory framework governing metal recycling and processing facilities.

Calling ​the EU proposal "resource ​protectionism", MRAI said scrap had become strategically important to Europe's metals industry and urged zero-duty scrap imports under the ‌India-EU trade deal ​expected this year.