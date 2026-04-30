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Home / Industry / News / Indian shipyards to get right of first refusal in FY27 ship buying plan

Indian shipyards to get right of first refusal in FY27 ship buying plan

Container vessels by SCI, Bharat Container Line dominate order plan

20 Indian-flagged vessels with 540 Indian crew members are stuck in the Persian Gulf region, the government said
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Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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As India moves forward with a ₹51,383 crore vessel buying plan for 2026-27, Indian shipyards have a right of first refusal (ROFR) for global tenders, a senior government official said.
 
According to Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, tenders have been floated for 34 of the 62 vessels planned to be inducted into the Indian fleet.
 
The plan is part of a larger agenda of a ₹2.2 trillion plan to acquire 437 vessels. “If a foreign company participates, an Indian company will have the chance to match the price. Over and above that, they will also get assistance under the shipbuilding financial assistance scheme,” said Mangal at a briefing on the West Asia crisis here.
 
For very large carriers, the government is opting for a structured tender approach, said Mangal. This means that the foreign shipyard may choose to build some of the ordered vessels in its facilities abroad, but it should build the remaining vessels in India.
 
According to officials aware of the plan, around 24 of these vessels will be container vessels, product tankers, and platform support vessels, to be procured by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and the Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL).
 
The government is also planning to acquire 22 LPG carriers, crude carriers, and product tankers, as part of the joint venture between the shipping corporation of India, oil marketing companies, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
 
The plan includes orders for 16 green tugs and dredgers. The priority is to have orders on Indian shipyards for demand aggregation, and vessels like medium range (MR) tankers will be suited for domestic yards, Mangal said.
 
The government announced a ₹70,000 crore maritime revival package last year. Sector executives said that ROFR in any tender that is in the very large class will see no response from shipyards, because no yard has the capacity to develop commercial vessels that large.
 
Topics : Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector shipyards container vessel