Long-weekend travel gains as festive calendar opens short holiday windows

Indians are increasingly booking long-weekend holidays, often to overseas destinations, not as a last-minute option but as planned trips aimed at making the most of limited leave days, industry insiders and experts said.

Data from Pickyourtrail, an Indian holiday platform, showed a 40 per cent year-on-year growth in long-weekend bookings, with destinations such as the Maldives, Bali, Thailand, Singapore and Sri Lanka being preferred for their proximity and accessibility.

The travel platform, which has launched a dedicated section for long weekends, said overseas long-weekend holidays, typically running for three to five nights, are becoming a habit, with most travellers planning such trips 15 to 30 days in advance.

“The average long weekender now spends ₹80,000-₹1 lakh per trip, up from ₹70,000-₹80,000 last year,” the platform said in a statement.

The trend comes into focus with the approaching Onam on August 26 and Raksha Bandhan on August 28, opening up a five-day window for a long weekend, followed by Janmashtami on September 4 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, both falling on Fridays.

Data from Cleartrip’s travel trends tracker, PeekABoo, pointed to a combination of festival-led homecoming and short leisure travel over the Onam and Raksha Bandhan week.

In North India, ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Lucknow recorded a 96 per cent year-on-year rise in air bookings, followed by Bhopal at 86 per cent, Indore at 82 per cent, Raipur at 75 per cent and Patna at 58 per cent.

“The increase points to people travelling back to their hometowns and to family destinations to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones,” Pallavi Saxena, chief marketing and revenue officer at Cleartrip, said.

With Onam festivities set to begin, Kerala, in particular, saw a surge in intercity and interstate movement, according to Cleartrip data. Bus travel recorded a triple-digit increase, while air bookings within the state grew 6 per cent year-on-year. Hotel bookings to the state also rose 69 per cent.

Travel booking trends are being led by tourists in the 25-34 age bracket, accounting for 29 per cent of flight bookings, 26 per cent of bus bookings and 23 per cent of train bookings.

The nature of trips, Saxena said, remains relatively short, with travellers taking trips of two to three days on average.

“Together, these trends suggest that the extended festive period is serving two purposes for travellers: for many, it is an opportunity to make the journey home and reconnect with family, while for others, it is a chance to turn the long weekend into a short 2–3-day getaway,” Saxena added.