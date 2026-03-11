India's indoor amusement market hits ₹15,000 cr, consumer spend rises 40%

India’s indoor amusement industry has reached a market size of approximately ₹15,000 crore, driven by sustained demand, industry formalisation and a post-pandemic shift towards experiential consumption, according to a joint report by Anarock and the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI).

The report said consumer spending at indoor amusement centres (IACs) has surged by 30 to 40 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels, while Tier-I markets are seeing 10 to 15 per cent higher per-customer spending than Tier-II cities.

“Industry suppliers have also observed a 15 to 20 per cent increase in consumer outlay in recent years, attributed to higher participation, longer dwell times and the rise of immersive entertainment formats,” it added.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this shift from product-led to experience-driven consumption, with extended lockdowns emphasising recreation and family outings, boosting organised experiential categories.

Anarock’s market pulse survey shows that over 52 per cent of respondents now visit indoor amusement centres at least once a month, while nearly 23 per cent visit once every two to three months.

“Demand is family-led, with households having young children showing highest engagement. Visits are purpose-driven, social, celebratory and experiential rather than habitual,” the report added.

However, India accounts for just about 2 per cent of this market, indicating significant headroom for expansion.

The study said India’s IAC market is expected to generate revenue of approximately ₹15,600 crore ($1.88 billion) by 2030, up from ₹8,400 crore (about $1 billion) recorded in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 per cent, outpacing the global CAGR of 9 per cent.

Spending patterns are shifting upward, with more than half of visitors spending over ₹1,000 per visit beyond ticket purchases, with gaming, food and beverage and add-on experiences forming a significant share of revenues.

“Pricing across the industry remains largely mid-market, with nearly three-fourths of operators charging between ₹500 and ₹1,499 per visit,” the report added.

However, despite strong growth momentum, industry stakeholders highlighted structural challenges that could affect expansion.

“The 18 per cent GST on rides and tickets continues to weigh on pricing in a cost-sensitive market,” the report said.

Operators also point to varying licensing norms across states and the absence of a unified national regulatory framework.

The report recommends establishing standardised safety and compliance guidelines, streamlining fire and municipal approvals, and providing incentives for domestic manufacturing of amusement equipment.

“With clearer policies and formalisation, the indoor amusement industry could scale rapidly while creating employment and strengthening India’s urban leisure infrastructure,” the report said.