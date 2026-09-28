IndusInd Bank launches dedicated banking vertical for GCCs in India

IndusInd Bank on Monday launched a new banking vertical for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) by bringing together corporate and employee banking capabilities.

India now has 2,117 GCCs and the ecosystem has grown 32 per cent since FY 2021 -- underscoring the country's growing importance as a global capability hub.

IndusInd Bank said that by bringing together corporate and employee banking capabilities under a dedicated GCC relationship model, the bank offers a more integrated and specialised approach to serving the unique requirements of GCCs.

"This integrated approach enables GCCs to manage their business, workforce and cross-border banking needs more seamlessly," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

India's GCC ecosystem has evolved beyond traditional shared-services operations, with centres increasingly taking on technology, engineering, analytics, finance, research and other strategic functions for global organisations, said IndusInd Bank Country Head Corporate Banking, Niraj Shah.

"As the sector continues to grow in scale and strategic importance, its banking requirements are also becoming more nuanced. IndusInd Bank aims to support these evolving needs through a more integrated banking approach...," Shah said.

Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading at ₹905, down 0.82 per cent from the previous close on BSE.