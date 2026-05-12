Industry must rethink talent pitch if it can't attract youth: MCA Secretary

“If you are not able to give a selling proposition to the smart youth of the country, then we really need to think. We have to think about the quality of the work which we are doing and the quality of the internships which we are giving,” she said, speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual business summit.

She emphasised that PMIS is designed to reach students beyond elite institutions such as IITs and IIMs, noting that talent is widely distributed across smaller cities and colleges. She said the programme is aimed at tier-II and tier-III towns where students often have strong aspiration and willingness to learn but limited exposure to large industry environments.

“You all cater to the IITs and the IIMs, but talent doesn’t lie only among those 10,000 children who get into IITs, or the couple of thousand who get into IIMs. Talent lies across the entire spectrum of the country,” she added.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), launched in October 2024 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is a national internship programme aimed at providing structured, paid work experience to young people in India’s top companies. The scheme targets around one crore youth over five years and is meant to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace skills.

Mukerjee said inputs from industry and interns during the ongoing pilot phase will be incorporated into the scheme design before its wider rollout later this year. PMIS is moving into a third pilot phase after the first two rounds showed low acceptance and high dropouts.

Although participation was limited in the first two rounds, the feedback from interns who completed the programme and chose to stay for the full 12 months has been very positive and made the effort worthwhile, she noted.

In the pilot phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), official data shared in Parliament shows that while over 1.53 lakh internship offers were rolled out by companies, only about 6 per cent of candidates ultimately joined.

After the initial pilot rounds, the scheme has undergone several changes based on participation levels and feedback. Eligibility has been expanded to include a wider age group of 18–25 years, along with final-year students and postgraduates. The internship duration has also been made more flexible, reduced from a standard 12 months to shorter terms in many cases, and the stipend has been raised from ₹5,000 to ₹9,000 per month to improve uptake.

The pilot phase has also been used to test employer participation and refine how internships are structured before a broader rollout.

Mukerjee urged companies not to view the scheme through the lens of numerical targets alone. “Numbers are not important. In a country like India, our numbers will never be enough,” she said, adding that policy discussions frequently get reduced to pass percentages or placement numbers, while the individual aspirations of students are overlooked.