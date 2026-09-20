Festive housing demand to remain healthy, but growth may moderate

The festive period, which typically accounts for a larger share of annual housing activity, is expected to support sales in the second half of the year. However, developers are becoming more calibrated in their launch strategies, while homebuyers are showing greater scrutiny around prices, payment terms and product quality.

“The 2026 festive season is expected to see country-level residential sales higher compared with the 2025 festive period,” said Vivek Rathi, national director, research, Knight Frank India. However, the pace of growth is likely to moderate compared with previous festive years, he said, adding that payment plans and fiscal incentives by developers may be required to support sales.

Rathi said there was no broad-based reduction in launches, with developers continuing to focus on location, ticket size, pricing and absorption potential. Residential launches across the top eight cities rose 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first half of 2026, indicating continued developer activity, he said.

Anarock Group expects housing sales in the top seven cities during the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026) to be around 3-4 per cent higher than the previous quarter. The cities recorded approximately 90,700 units of sales in Q2 2026. On a Y-o-Y basis, however, sales could remain broadly flat, compared with around 97,000 units sold in Q3 2025, said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman, Anarock Group.

Launch activity is likely to remain stronger. Nearly 97,000 units were launched across the top seven cities during July-December 2025, and Anarock expects launches in Q3 2026 to be up to 10 per cent higher Y-o-Y, with a strong pipeline also expected in Q4.

Developers are also seeing continued demand for premium housing, with buyers increasingly looking for differentiated products, amenities and lifestyle offerings, said Hrishikesh Parandekar, chief executive officer (CEO), Kolte-Patil Developers. Purchase decisions are being influenced by product quality, location, brand, payment flexibility and the overall value proposition, he said.

Signature Global plans to launch two large housing projects in Gurugram in H2 FY27, with a combined revenue potential of ₹10,000-12,000 crore. Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said one of the projects has been timed for Dussehra and Diwali, when buyers in the market have traditionally shown a preference for closing deals.

Aggarwal expects the festive season to outperform last year, citing steady demand in the mid-income and premium segments. The company expects the September-December period to see an improvement in site visits and sales closures and remains on track to meet its ₹10,000 crore full-year pre-sales target for FY27, he said.

Embassy Developments is planning residential projects worth around ₹10,000 crore for the remainder of the year, largely in Bengaluru, along with a smaller project in Gurugram. Aditya Virwani, managing director, Embassy Developments, expects the industry to remain broadly flat in terms of sales compared with last year.

He said unit volumes could decline slightly, while price appreciation may not be strong enough to offset the fall in volumes. “The industry can be flat from last year to this year,” Virwani said.

Meanwhile, developers continue to maintain sizeable launch pipelines. Bengaluru-based Krishvi Group is preparing projects in Bengaluru with a combined estimated development value of around ₹1,050 crore.

“Buyers today are taking a more considered approach to residential purchases,” said Arhanth Dinesh, managing director, Krishvi Group.

According to industry experts, rising property prices are altering buyer behaviour. Anarock’s consumer sentiment survey found that 65 per cent of respondents were at least moderately concerned about the rise in housing prices, while 40 per cent viewed the increase as a long-term trend. Yet, 44 per cent intended to proceed with their planned purchase.

Among those delaying or cancelling purchases, affordability was cited by 44 per cent, followed by a lack of suitable properties within budget at 32 per cent.

“Price appreciation is changing what, where and when buyers purchase, rather than fundamentally weakening housing demand,” Kumar said.

Developers are responding with targeted payment schemes rather than widespread price cuts. A developer said it had introduced festive payment plans across select projects to provide greater flexibility to buyers while maintaining the underlying value proposition.