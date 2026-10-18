India's occupied office stock grows 7% to 918 mn sq ft: Knight Frank

India's occupied office stock registered a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth across leading markets to reach nearly 918 million square feet (sq ft) at the end of September, according to a report released on Sunday by real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

Occupied office stock across the eight markets considered in the report went up by 58.3 million sq ft, from 859.4 million sq ft as of September 30, 2025. Knight Frank said this reflected sustained expansion in occupied office space across major commercial real estate markets.

The eight markets considered in the study included Bengaluru, the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

“India's office markets continue to demonstrate resilience, supported by business expansion and the evolving workplace requirements of occupiers,” Viral Desai, international partner and senior executive director, occupier strategy solutions, industrial and logistics, capital markets and retail at Knight Frank, said.

Bengaluru continued to lead in scale, with occupied stock rising 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 227.9 million sq ft, while Pune crossed the 100 million sq ft milestone, reaching 101 million sq ft as of September 30, 2026, registering a 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase from 92.4 million sq ft as of September 30, 2025.

Hyderabad's occupied stock grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 119.8 million sq ft from 108.3 million sq ft, representing the fastest growth among the four markets with over 100 million sq ft of occupied stock.

“Pune crossing 100 million sq ft of occupied office stock is an important milestone for the market, reflecting its growing scale as a commercial real estate destination. At the same time, sustained growth across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other leading markets highlights the breadth of office market activity across the country,” Desai added.

The NCR continued to rank as the country's second-largest office market, with occupied stock rising 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 178.3 million sq ft from 175 million sq ft.

Ahmedabad recorded the fastest growth among the four markets with occupied stock below 100 million sq ft, increasing 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 28 million sq ft from 25.5 million sq ft.

Mumbai's occupied office stock stood at 148.2 million sq ft, marking a 5 per cent Y-o-Y increase from 141.5 million sq ft as of September 30, 2025.

Among other markets, Chennai's occupied stock grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 89.5 million sq ft from 85.5 million sq ft as of September 30, 2025, while Kolkata recorded a 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in occupied office stock to 25 million sq ft from 22.9 million sq ft.