Inflows into Indian realty jump 72% to $5.1 billion in Q1 2026: CBRE

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector rose 72 per cent year-on-year to $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared with $2.9 billion in the same period last year, according to CBRE South Asia.

The inflows mark the highest-ever investment recorded in any quarter for the sector.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, investments rose 53 per cent from $3.3 billion in Q4 2025, indicating sustained investor confidence.

Developers led the inflows with a 42 per cent share, followed closely by real estate investment trusts (Reits) at 40 per cent.

Domestic investors dominated the market, accounting for 96 per cent of total inflows.

Reit investments alone crossed $2 billion during the quarter, reflecting a sharp increase from the previous quarter.

Investment activity was primarily concentrated in built-up office assets and land or development site acquisitions, which together accounted for more than 90 per cent of total equity inflows.

A significant share of funds directed towards land acquisitions—over 73 per cent—was deployed for mixed-use and residential projects.

The remaining capital went into office, warehousing and hospitality developments.

“Despite global macroeconomic headwinds, our resilient economic framework continues to attract deep capital. The multi-fold increase in Reit activity is particularly encouraging,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-National Capital Region together accounted for around 65 per cent of the total investment inflows.

Among foreign investors, capital from Singapore and Canada accounted for 72 per cent and 27 per cent of total overseas inflows, respectively.

Gaurav Kumar, managing director and co-head of capital markets at CBRE India, said the trend reflects a sustained preference for high-quality office assets and growing investment in residential and mixed-use developments.

He added that future investments are likely to balance income-generating assets with high-growth opportunities.

The residential sector also saw the creation of new investment and development platforms worth about $234 million during the quarter, supplementing the overall inflows.

CBRE said the sector’s outlook remains strong, supported by steady demand and increasing insti