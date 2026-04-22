Innerwear to fashion: Innovation, trends reshape India's shapewear market

As consumers seek fewer layers with more comfort, confidence and functionality, shapewear brands are reimagining shapewear as bodysuits, athleisure, and versatile wardrobe staples. Commenting on the same, companies are expanding inventory assortments, investing in size inclusivity, and experimenting with adjacent categories such as men’s shapewear, while doubling down on premium offerings and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels.

Over the last few years, this category has evolved rapidly from a problem-solving anchor into an everyday essential. Industry estimates peg India’s innerwear market at $7–8 billion, growing at a compounded annual rate of 12–15 per cent, with a significant portion still unorganised. Within this, shapewear has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sub-segments, benefiting from premiumisation, increased digital penetration, and the shift from unbranded to branded products.

The pandemic played a pivotal role, accelerating comfort-first dressing, while post-pandemic social media engagement pushed demand for products that balance aesthetics with ease.

Comedian and actor Kusha Kapila co-founded Underneat, a Gurugram-based D2C brand that caters to shapewear, lingerie, and other intimate wear. The brand said shapewear will emerge individually across categories—innerwear, outerwear, and athleisure—because each serves a distinct consumer need.

Vimarsh Razdan, co-founder and chief executive officer, Underneat, added that demand for “fewer layers with the same level of support is a key trigger behind the shift, mirroring trends seen earlier in Western markets.” Last December, Underneat raised about $6 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures.

For Noida-headquartered Krvvy, the company is evolving its product mix to include bodysuits, bralettes, and camisoles that can transition seamlessly from innerwear to outerwear, keeping in mind fashion statements. “The future is less about labels and more about functionality across occasions,” said Yash Goyal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Krvvy. The company derives nearly 50 per cent of its revenue from shapewear and plans to invest close to ₹ 100 crore over the next few years in product innovation, offline expansion, and brand building. Krvvy’s appearance on Shark Tank India Season 5 helped the brand secure a ₹ 1.2 crore investment from Namita Thapar for 3 per cent equity, valuing the company at ₹ 40 crore, following a shapewear match-off.

Mumbai-based legacy player Juliet Apparels, a five-decade-old womenswear brand, echoed a similar trend. Krutik Trevadia, executive director of Juliet Apparels, said that it is increasing its focus on seamless and compression-friendly fabrics, and silhouettes that work both as a base layer and a statement piece. The company is simultaneously expanding its exclusive brand outlet (EBO) network, targeting over 100 stores by 2027, while investing in D2C infrastructure and manufacturing modernisation.

At Clovia, a Reliance Retail-acquired brand founded in 2012, shapewear is expanding beyond just innerwear, stepping into a versatile category. Suman Chowdhury, co-founder and chief operating officer of Clovia, said that this shift is driven by comfort-focused innovation and awareness.

In addition, premium Japan-origin lingerie brand Wacoal’s domestic arm has seen shapewear’s contribution to its India business rise to around 7 per cent, up from 2 per cent in the pre-pandemic period, especially in the premium segment. The company plans to increase its investments in India by 30 per cent over the next two years for retail expansion, supply chain strengthening, and omnichannel capabilities.

“We are seeing increased adoption as shapewear evolves into a more everyday, functional category rather than being limited to occasion wear,” said Pooja Merani, chief operating officer, Wacoal India.

Moreover, investor interest is also tracking this trend. Vinay Singh, partner at Fireside Ventures, said the category is benefiting from dual demand drivers: the rise of a social media-savvy Gen Z consumer and lifestyle shifts leading to increased demand for body-contouring solutions. “Shapewear fills a gap, it helps consumers look good and feel better,” he said. The firm has backed Underneat and is closely tracking emerging brands in the segment, alongside incumbents such as global retailers and homegrown D2C players expanding into shapewear lines.

One of the key levers of the trend is size inclusivity, and this is emerging as a competitive differentiator in the market. To tap demand, brands are expanding their size inclusivity approach beyond XXL.

“Customers who historically could not find their size, or who compromised with ill-fitting products, show notably higher loyalty and basket sizes when a brand finally serves them well. Extended sizing is not charity, it is a commercial strategy with real returns,” added Trevadia of Juliet Apparels.