Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Inox Clean acquires solar capacity from Boviet Solar for $750 million

Inox Clean acquires solar capacity from Boviet Solar for $750 million

Acquisition gives Inox Clean 3 GW each of module and cell manufacturing capacity in the US amid rising demand for renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy company Inox Clean Energy announced that it has acquired module and cell manufacturing capacity of 3 gigawatt each from Boviet Solar Technology LLC, a solar manufacturing firm based in the United States, in a $750 million deal.
 
The solar module plant is operational, but the cell manufacturing capacity is expected to be commissioned by December 2026, the company said in a statement.
 
The acquisition of the solar assets has been made through the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Inox Solar Americas LLC.
 
The statement said the asset purchase unlocks significant economic advantages under the US government’s domestic manufacturing push. The module and cell capacity will be eligible for incentives, which will enhance the company’s profitability and mitigate tariff- and policy-related uncertainties through a localised manufacturing footprint.
   
“With the US witnessing accelerating demand for power, driven by structural shifts such as AI adoption, data centre expansion, electrification, and industrial growth, this is an opportune moment for Inox Clean," said Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group.

Also Read

power sector, electricity

CERC floats idea of capacity market for electricity, calls for comments

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy at the CII Annual Business Summit. (Photo: X/@JoshiPralhad)

Govt links state fiscal incentives with RE adoption to address PPA issue

power, electricity

What is driving the volatility in India's spot power prices?premium

Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer of Tata Power

Tata Power Q4 profit up 8% at ₹1,416 crore; nuclear talks advance

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

RECPDCL launches transmission tenders for Gujarat renewable projects

 
Akhil Jindal, group chief financial officer, INOXGFL Group, said, “This asset purchase provides us with a ready, scalable platform in a high-margin and policy-supported market. With cell shortages and 45X incentives creating strong value tailwinds, we are well-positioned to build an integrated US manufacturing ecosystem."
 
He also added that the company's entry into the US through Boviet Solar positions it to participate in this opportunity at scale, backed by an integrated platform aligned with evolving market and policy dynamics.
 
Inox Clean, the integrated renewable energy platform of the INOXGFL Group, operates across the renewable independent power producer (IPP) business through its subsidiary Inox Neo and the solar manufacturing business through its subsidiary Inox Solar. The group is targeting 10 GW of installed RE IPP capacity and 11 GW of integrated solar manufacturing capacity by FY28, spread across India, the US, and Africa.
 
The company last month acquired Vibrant Energy, a Macquarie-owned RE IPP, at an enterprise value of about Rs 5,000 crore. Apart from this, it has made eight more acquisitions in India and globally in the past nine months, including Sky Power, SunSource Energy, and Wind World India.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court

SC summons Rajasthan officials over illegal mining in Chambal Sanctuary

mining, mining industry

Rajasthan bets on pre-embedded mineral blocks to boost mining revenuepremium

pe/vc funds, pe/vc investments

India PE/VC investments fall 17% to $36 bn; deal volumes rise 10%

Akash Ambani

Jio Platforms appoints Akash Ambani as managing director ahead of IPO

bharatnet

DBN, Andhra sign pact for BharatNet expansion with ₹2,432 cr financial aid

Topics : renewable energy solar Solar modules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance