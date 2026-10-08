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Home / Industry / News / Institutional investment in housing dips 39% mn in 9 months: Colliers

Institutional investment in housing dips 39% mn in 9 months: Colliers

Institutional investment in office assets rose 46 per cent to $2.17 billion during January-September, while industrial and logistics investments grew 15 per cent to $371.9 mn, Colliers data showed

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Industrial and logistics parks saw 15 per cent growth in investments to $371.9 million from $324.7 million | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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Institutional investments in the residential segment fell 39 per cent annually to $695 million during January-September this year as realty firms prefer to fund projects through internal accruals, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday released data for institutional investments in different segments of India's real estate sector.

According to the data, institutional investments in housing assets fell 39 per cent to $694.5 million in the first nine months of this year from $1,139.7 million in the year-ago period.

However, office assets saw a 46 per cent growth in investments to $2,169.3 million from $1,482.7 million during the period under review.

 

Industrial and logistics parks saw 15 per cent growth in investments to $371.9 million from $324.7 million.

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Investments in retail real estate (shopping malls) fell 78 per cent to $85.2 million from $380 million.

Institutional investments in mixed-use projects rose 42 per cent to $1007 million in January-September from $707.8 million in the year-ago period.

"While residential investments were largely directed towards developmental projects, office investments were primarily focused on operational assets," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India.

"Looking ahead, with evolving preferences across the risk-return spectrum, growing depth in domestic capital is expected to drive real estate investments in India, along with an uptick in foreign investment volumes in upcoming quarters," he added.

"Institutional flow of funds includes investments by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, pension funds, private equity, real estate funds & platforms, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs and sovereign wealth funds.

Elaborating on the office market, Colliers noted that domestic investors played a pivotal role, contributing more than 90 per cent of the institutional inflows in the segment during the first nine months of this calendar year.

"Sustained leasing momentum across high-quality Grade A office assets and long-term demand prospects continue to reinforce the segment's attractiveness amongst investors," it added.

In non-real estate, investments in the hospitality sector jumped to $632.2 million from $88.2 million, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 10:45 AM IST