Property consultant InvestoXpert and SKI Capital Services Ltd plan to raise up to ₹500 crore from high net worth individuals for their new real estate alternative investment fund (AIF).

The AIF will invest in residential projects, primarily in North India.

Noida-based InvestoXpert has partnered with SKI Capital to launch IXP Real Estate Fund 1, a Category II AIF co-sponsored by the two firms, according to a statement.

The AIF has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a target fund size of ₹500 crore.

InvestoXpert Advisors MD Vishal Raheja said the two partners will commit around ₹50 crore to the AIF.

He said it would raise the remaining amount from High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs).

Raheja said the first closure of the AIF would be at ₹100 crore.

The AIF will invest in RERA-approved projects, underwriting conservatively at entry with structural downside protection.

The capital will be deployed through two strategies: structured debt and convertible securities, including early-stage, last-mile and bridge funding for developers on RERA-approved projects, and early-stage underwriting, with entry at a discount to market.

The fund will focus on residential development, plotted development and second homes/holiday homes across the National Capital Region and Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

The AIF brings together InvestoXpert's real estate expertise and SKI Capital's capital markets experience.

InvestoXpert has more than a decade of experience in real estate consulting, with a presence across 10 cities in India and Dubai and over 350 projects sold.

SKI Capital has over 35 years of experience in financial services, including fund management, merchant banking, stock broking and registrar services.

Raheja said, "Real estate is at the centre of India's growth story, and well-run developers need patient, disciplined capital. With SEBI's approval in place, this Fund enables us to put our understanding of the market to work, backing upcoming developers on RERA-approved projects with conservative underwriting." Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director, SKI Capital, said the two partners are committed to building a well-structured, transparent fund that creates lasting value for investors.