​InvITs, Reits combined AUM seen doubling to ₹20 trillion by FY31: Icra

Ratings agency Icra expects the combined assets under management (AUM) of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (Reits) to double to around Rs 20 trillion by fiscal year 2031 (FY31) from approximately Rs 10 trillion in FY26, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15 per cent.

Icra expects InvITs’ AUM to increase to around Rs 13.5 trillion by FY31 from Rs 7 trillion as of FY26 and Reits’ AUM to around Rs 6.5 trillion from Rs 3.1 trillion.

The next phase of expansion is expected to be supported by continued monetisation of road and transmission assets, scaling up of renewable energy and fibre platforms, increasing penetration of Reits in commercial real estate, and the emergence of warehousing and data centres as new growth avenues.

This outlook is also supported by the segment’s growth in AUM, which increased to around Rs 10 trillion in FY26 from around Rs 4 trillion in FY21.

Anupama Reddy, vice president and group head, corporate ratings, Icra, said, “The InvIT and Reit ecosystem has reached a scale that can support meaningful growth across both traditional and emerging asset classes. Continued monetisation of infrastructure assets, along with the emergence of new asset classes, should create further growth opportunities. At the same time, greater participation from domestic institutional investors and recent regulatory measures could improve funding flexibility for these assets.”

According to Icra, capital-raising activity has strengthened materially as the market has matured. Since FY20, InvITs and Reits have collectively mobilised around Rs 20,000 crore through public issues, private placements, preferential allotments, institutional placements, and rights issues, with InvITs accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the amount raised.

While the medium-to-long-term opportunity remains robust, Icra noted that the pace and quality of growth will depend on prudent debt structuring and disciplined asset acquisition. Key monitorables include refinancing risk, restrictive covenants at the underlying special purpose vehicles, valuation risk, bunching of cash flows, and changes in taxation.