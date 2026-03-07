IRB Infrastructure toll revenue in February jumps 22 pc to Rs 746 cr

IRB Infrastructure on Saturday said its toll revenue in February 2026 rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 746 crore.

The toll revenue in February 2025 was at Rs 614 crore, IRB said in an exchange filing.

The toll revenue includes earning of IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT).

The newly added IRB Harihara Tollways (TOT 17) in Uttar Pradesh contributed its full month toll revenue of February 2026 at Rs 52.8 crore.

Of the total 24 toll assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 148.2 crore to the total revenue collection in February 2026, up from Rs 140.9 crore a year ago.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 79.7 crore in February 2026 from Rs 63.9 crore a year ago, which is the second largest in the total toll collection.

With Rs 73.7 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the total revenue in February 2026, up from Rs 65.2 crore last year.

"Robust traffic growth across our assets and the corresponding rise in toll revenue, including the full-month contribution from the newly added IRB Harihara Corridor (TOT-17), are encouraging. Toll collection growth has strengthened from about 15 per cent last month. We expect the upward momentum in toll revenues to continue in the coming months," Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the IRB Infra said.

IRB is India's leading and the largest private toll roads and highways concessionaire with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states with 44 per cent share in awarded TOT space (Toll-Operate-Transfer), around 16 per cent share in the Golden Quadrilateral Project.