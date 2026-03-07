Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IRB Infrastructure toll revenue in February jumps 22 pc to Rs 746 cr

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue in February jumps 22 pc to Rs 746 cr

Of the total 24 toll assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 148.2 crore to the total revenue collection in February 2026, up from Rs 140.9 crore a year ago

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB is India's leading and the largest private toll roads and highways concessionaire with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure on Saturday said its toll revenue in February 2026 rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 746 crore.

The toll revenue in February 2025 was at Rs 614 crore, IRB said in an exchange filing.

The toll revenue includes earning of IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT).

The newly added IRB Harihara Tollways (TOT 17) in Uttar Pradesh contributed its full month toll revenue of February 2026 at Rs 52.8 crore.

Of the total 24 toll assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 148.2 crore to the total revenue collection in February 2026, up from Rs 140.9 crore a year ago.

 

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra shares rise 2% on posting 12% increase in Dec toll revenue

National highway

IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI's TOT-18 highway concession in Odisha

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stocks to Watch, December 10: Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure approves sale of Gandeva Ena project for ₹513 crore

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 79.7 crore in February 2026 from Rs 63.9 crore a year ago, which is the second largest in the total toll collection.

With Rs 73.7 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the total revenue in February 2026, up from Rs 65.2 crore last year.

"Robust traffic growth across our assets and the corresponding rise in toll revenue, including the full-month contribution from the newly added IRB Harihara Corridor (TOT-17), are encouraging. Toll collection growth has strengthened from about 15 per cent last month. We expect the upward momentum in toll revenues to continue in the coming months," Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the IRB Infra said.

IRB is India's leading and the largest private toll roads and highways concessionaire with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states with 44 per cent share in awarded TOT space (Toll-Operate-Transfer), around 16 per cent share in the Golden Quadrilateral Project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trade, ports, export

Comm ministry assures full RoDTEP benefits to exporters from Apr 1: FIEO

Women worker, Women employee

Women remain under-represented at India Inc: Prime Database study

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

GIC Re withdraws marine cargo war cover for facultative contracts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a revenue target of 45,000 crore from the state's excise department for 2026-27

Karnataka scraps liquor price control structure, adopts alcohol-based tax

real estate, dubai

War shadow dims Brand Dubai's glitter amid rising West Asia tensionspremium

Topics : IRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure Developers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance