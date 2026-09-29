Irdai's insurance reforms: What may change for industry, insurers, buyers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ) has proposed that customers should be able to access insurance product details, including prices, without first sharing their phone numbers, email addresses or other personal information with insurers and distributors.

The proposal is part of a wider overhaul of insurance distribution rules outlined in Irdai's consultation paper, ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’. The regulator is also proposing changes to commissions, insurer expenses, mis-selling rules and the structure of insurance distribution.

What did Irdai announce?

Irdai said insurers should provide product, pricing and quality-related information in a standard and easy-to-understand format without asking customers for personal details.

The regulator has described the practice of requiring personal information before showing basic policy features or prices as a form of “dark pattern”. It has proposed prohibiting such practices under insurance regulations.

The consultation paper says customers should be able to access product information sheets, frequently asked questions, detailed brochures, premium rates, product performance and quality-related information without providing details such as their name, phone number, email address or other identification.

"Access to product information sheet, FAQ note, detailed product brochure, premium rates, product performance and quality performance must be provided without the need for the seeker to provide or leave any personal details such a name, phone number, email or any identification (in line with avoidance of Dark Patterns). Access to information should not be used as a lead generation opportunity," the consultation paper said.

The proposal also covers information on claims, insurer performance and grievance redressal, which Irdai wants to make comparable and easily accessible to customers.

Why is Irdai bringing this change?

According to Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth , the broader objective of the proposed reforms is to expand insurance coverage, improve affordability and accessibility, and reduce mis-selling.

He told The Economic Times that customers should not have to share personal information simply to understand an insurance product’s pricing. He said a lack of transparency around pricing and product performance can widen the information gap and lead to poorer outcomes for customers.

He also pointed to the significant information gap in the insurance sector, saying it should not be allowed to continue. Seth said the regulator’s proposals seek to help customers compare insurance products on factors such as price, performance and other relevant details before making a purchase decision.

Changes in the commission structure

One of the most significant proposals is to change the commission structure. For life insurance, Irdai has proposed lower limits on first-year commissions, while also linking remuneration more closely to the product, distribution channel and effort involved in selling and servicing a policy.

Irdai has also proposed reducing the Expense of Management (EoM) limits over a five-year period. The limit for life insurers is proposed to come down to 12.5 per cent, while the limit for general insurers is proposed at 20 per cent.

The regulator's concern is that commissions have grown much faster than premiums in some distribution channels.

According to Irdai's consultation paper, premiums generated through brokers in general insurance rose 37 per cent between 2022-23 and 2024-25, while commissions increased 173 per cent. In life insurance, premiums generated through corporate agents rose 28 per cent over the same period, while commissions increased 125 per cent.

Irdai said that this can lead to a system where sales incentives become more important than the price and quality of insurance products.

“In efficient markets, consumers compare products on suitability, price and quality. In the country’s insurance sector, heavy dependence on commission-led distribution and lack of transparency on pricing and quality has clogged these competition signals. High distribution payouts have weakened the competition outcomes away from better value to customers,” the paper said.

Stocks take a hit

The proposed commission changes have particularly affected the outlook for online insurance aggregators such as Policybazaar and Turtlemint because these platforms depend on commissions from insurers and have significant customer acquisition costs.

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, fell 36 per cent on Thursday after the Irdai proposals were announced and declined another 3 per cent on Friday, according to The Indian Express. Turtlemint fell 20 per cent on both days. Max Financial Services declined 10 per cent on Thursday before recovering 3 per cent on Friday, while HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance were down around 4-5 per cent from Wednesday's close. Several banks also declined, The Indian Express reported.

The sharp fall reflected investor concerns that lower commission limits could affect the revenue and profit margins of distributors and other businesses that rely on insurance distribution income.

The proposed changes could be particularly significant for digital distributors because their business models involve higher customer acquisition costs than traditional distribution networks, the news report said.

What does the proposal mean for banks?

Banks are another important insurance distribution channel because they can cross-sell policies to their existing customers. The proposed commission limits could affect banks differently depending on their distribution arrangements. Banks with multiple insurance tie-ups and higher incentive-led payouts could face greater pressure than those with single partnerships, according to the brokerage, The Indian Express reported.

Irdai has also proposed restricting volume-linked and reward-linked incentives for employees of banks and non-banking financial companies involved in selling insurance. The regulator has separately proposed greater accountability for individual sales staff and clawbacks in cases of mis-selling.

What does it mean for consumers?

For customers, one of the most immediate changes could be the ability to check insurance prices and product details without handing over contact information.

At present, customers may encounter websites where they are asked for a phone number or email address before they can see a premium quote. Irdai wants to prevent access to basic product information from being used primarily as a way to generate sales leads. The wider proposals could also give customers more information about insurers and distributors, including product performance, claims and grievance-related data.

Irdai's expectation is that lower distribution costs should eventually benefit policyholders. "The expectation is very clear: the benefit of cost efficiency should be passed on to customers," Seth told The Economic Times.

He said the savings could be reflected in lower premiums, a slower increase in premiums, better returns on life insurance savings products or better claim ratios in general insurance, the news report said.

However, lower commissions do not automatically mean premiums will fall. The actual impact on prices will depend on how insurers and distributors respond to the new framework and whether the savings from lower distribution costs are passed on to customers.

When could the new rules take effect?

The proposals are not final yet. Irdai has invited comments on the consultation paper until October 25.

The framework could be implemented from January 1, 2027, or April 1, 2027, after the consultation process and subsequent drafting of regulations.