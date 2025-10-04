Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Lack of clarity over GST 2.0 a gut punch to isabgol industry, say producers

Lack of clarity over GST 2.0 a gut punch to isabgol industry, say producers

Isabgol Processors Association urges government to exempt isabgol seeds from GST, saying paying tax locks funds for over a year

India produces most of its isabgol in Rajasthan, contributing about 70 per cent of the crop. (Photo/Freepik)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

India’s isabgol (psyllium) processors have warned that they may stop buying seeds from farmers starting October 6, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes amid ongoing confusion over the goods and services tax (GST), which industry leaders say is tying up capital and creating financial stress for exporters.
 
The All India Isabgol Processors Association (IPA) has demanded that the government exempt isabgol seeds from GST. The industry, which exports psyllium husk worth over ₹3,500 crore annually, mostly to the US, claims that paying GST on seeds purchased from farmers locks up funds for more than a year, the news report said.
   
The news report quoted Rakesh Patel, partner at Sarvoday Sat Isabgol in Gujarat, as saying that there is no GST on fresh isabgol, while dry isabgol attracts 5 per cent GST. However, due to unclear classification between fresh and dry, processors have been paying GST on seeds to avoid issues with authorities, he said.
 
Exporters say the problem is compounded by slowing demand from the US, which accounts for 60-70 per cent of India’s isabgol exports.   
 

Rajasthan, Gujarat lead production

 
India produces most of its isabgol in Rajasthan, contributing about 70 per cent of the crop. Gujarat, meanwhile, processes roughly 70 per cent of the country’s total production. Unjha, the state’s largest trading hub, handles more than 80 per cent of all isabgol trade, the news report said.
 
The industry separates the husk from the seeds for sale to food and pharmaceutical companies, while the leftover material is sold as cattle feed, which does not attract GST. Industry representatives say that without clarity and support from the government, isabgol seed procurement could come to a halt, affecting both farmers and exporters, the news report said.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

