IT companies risk losing ground to AI-native firms: S&P Global Ratings

Indian IT service providers will face heightened competition from AI-native firms over the next three years that could erode their revenue base unless they remain competitive and protect their recurring businesses, a report by S&P Global Ratings said.

The report added that AI is a megatrend that could disrupt the business models of India-based IT companies. The credit impact will be uneven, it said.

Players such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro benefit from scale and large customer bases. As such, they benefit from diversified offerings and established relationships across multiple industries and verticals, which will allow them to offer more competitive prices. Their strong cash balances also offer greater scope for AI-related investments, the report said.

A prolonged weak demand environment and volatile geopolitical conditions have taken the wind out of the sails of these companies, which have reported annual growth of less than 5 per cent for the past three years and may do the same this year. On top of that, AI has compressed their legacy revenue as they have had to pass on the savings generated to clients.

That has led to a rise in cost-saving deals, which are bigger in size but take time to be created and ramped up, and fewer small-sized deals, which are quicker and keep the growth engine intact. Discretionary spending has also remained tight, with clients prioritising their technology budgets for AI rather than conventional products.

"Besides existing peers, Indian IT companies will have to contend with AI-native firms—companies that use AI as the foundation of their products. These companies can provide customers with highly specialised software applications, also known as point-solution tools," S&P said.

The report cautioned that as long as Indian IT companies can meet customer demands at competitive rates, the existing high switching costs, combined with limited budget flexibility at the customer end, will favour these large-scale service providers.

On the other hand, weakening customer retention rates and profitability may relegate some firms. The upside is that service providers have an enviable track record of customer retention, with Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro deriving about 95 per cent of their revenue from recurring business accounts.

The impact, perhaps, will be more profound on workforce strategies and skill development. It has been well established that these companies will not need to hire at the same pace as they did over the past two decades, as AI automates low-skilled work such as coding and testing.

"Unlike cloud migration, which increased demand for labour, AI will reduce it—notably demand for low-skilled work. Greater AI automation may force Indian IT companies to rebalance work across AI tools, subcontractors and their existing workforce. As AI tools improve, companies are likely to slow hiring and, in some cases, may reduce headcount," the report added.

The other revenue opportunity remains global capability centres (GCCs), which number more than 2,000 in India and generate revenue of close to $100 billion. Many GCCs may lack the expertise to develop and operate AI capabilities from scratch.

S&P said Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro remain preferred GCC partners in India, given their track record, and have been leveraging this need through a build-operate-transfer model. This cushions potential revenue loss and strengthens existing relationships.

To maintain operating margins, the companies need to improve staff utilisation rates and invest in employee upskilling. Yet this could entail greater reliance on expensive subcontractors to fill talent gaps. Companies have been able to pass through higher costs to their customers in the past, but stiffer competition and limited budgets could stifle margin improvement.