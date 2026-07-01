IT firms likely to report weak first-quarter numbers amid demand woes

Such an overhang is not new, but it has intensified with a fresh layer of uncertainty being added to existing challenges. That makes it increasingly likely that the current year will see another year of low single-digit growth, marking the fourth consecutive year of such performance.

Analysts expect a soft first quarter for both large-cap and mid-cap companies, although the latter are expected to perform relatively better than their larger peers. Sequential constant-currency growth is expected to range from a decline of 1.5 per cent to growth of 2 per cent for large companies, while mid-caps are expected to outperform again, with growth ranging from a decline of 1 per cent to an increase of 4.8 per cent, led by continued ramp-up of large deals.

"With H1 tracking below the run rate needed to sustain the upper end of FY27 guidance ranges, the ask on H2 to bridge the gap becomes increasingly impractical. We therefore expect companies to walk back the top end of their guidance bands this quarter. We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 guidance by 50 basis points, while HCLTech could trim the upper end of its services growth guidance by 100 basis points," Motilal Oswal said in a note on Wednesday.

The sombre mood has worsened after industry leader Accenture cut its full-year guidance last month, citing revenue headwinds arising from the West Asia conflict, which has begun affecting companies' topline growth. The announcement triggered a broad sell-off in Indian IT stocks.

For IT companies, near-term growth drivers remain limited. Most are competing for the same set of large deals centred on vendor consolidation and cost optimisation. Such deals have also shrunk in size, while intense competition is putting pressure on margins. The sector is also facing AI-led deflationary pressure of about 2-3 per cent annually on its core business, which will need to be offset by AI-related revenue that is expected to take time to scale up. Companies estimate that AI services could generate $300 billion-$400 billion in new revenue by 2030 as demand for orchestrating AI workflows increases.

"We cut our Q1 revenue growth assumptions for all companies on the back of delays in deal closures and revenue conversion. Our checks had indicated delays in deal ramp-ups and signings due to continued client indecision arising from geopolitical uncertainty and rapid AI-driven changes," JPMorgan said.

Margins are also expected to remain under pressure. Analysts expect only a modest sequential improvement, supported by operating leverage and cost-control measures. Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS') margins may decline because of annual wage hikes, while Wipro, Coforge and Persistent Systems are likely to face pressure from weaker operating leverage, wage hikes, deal ramp-up costs and continued AI investments. The depreciation of the rupee is expected to provide some support.