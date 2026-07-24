IT firms Q1 growth not enough to offset AI's impact on traditional biz

Among the top five players — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra — the standout performers were TCS and Tech Mahindra, reporting constant-currency growth of 3.2 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

The sector saw the well-known headwinds only intensifying further in the quarter as the impact of the West Asia war — which complicated conditions and slowed decision-making further — became more pronounced. Accenture had already cut its full-year guidance, citing a revenue slowdown due to the war, and Indian companies were not expected to fare any better.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys also cut the upper end of its revenue guidance for FY27. It now expects revenue to grow in the range of 1.5-3 per cent from the earlier 1.5-3.5 per cent.

The only saving grace was the fact that none of the top five firms reported negative growth, which was a common feature across the last financial year. Wipro continued to be the slowest of the pack, growing at just 0.9 per cent in constant currency, hurt by client-specific issues and the broader underperformance of its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.

For TCS, India’s largest IT services company, the second quarter is expected to be better than the first, and it anticipates a recovery in verticals except consumer. For Infosys, BFSI and energy are expected to be the main growth levers, while consumer will take time to recover, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

Tech Mahindra showed steady improvement and said this was one of the strongest revenue growth quarters since the start of the transformation journey under Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mohit Joshi.

The performance was largely in line with expectations. Analysts expected a soft first quarter for large-cap and mid-cap companies, though the latter were expected to perform relatively better than their bigger counterparts. Sequential constant-currency growth was expected in the range of -1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, and mid-caps were expected to outperform once again, with growth ranging from a degrowth of 1 per cent to growth of 4.8 per cent, led by continued large-deal ramp-ups.

Deal wins were also slow, signalling that the macroeconomic environment had worsened and clients continued to keep their purses tight when it came to discretionary spending. TCS’ order book dropped to $9.5 billion from $12 billion sequentially, while HCLTech’s rose 24 per cent. Tech Mahindra’s was flat, while Wipro’s was down 2.4 per cent.

“Although the revenue from AI is growing at double-digit (Q-o-Q), we believe the leakages in the traditional bucket are weighing on topline growth. We are keeping our growth rate unchanged at 3.5-4.5 per cent for FY27 and FY28 despite the mega deal awarded in Q1,” analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher wrote in a note on TCS.

A JM Financial Institutional Securities report on Infosys' performance said: “On a like-to-like basis, management confirmed that the revised guidance implies ~0.8 per cent growth at the midpoint versus ~2.2 per cent earlier. The reset primarily reflects weaker Q1 volumes and their cascading impact on Q2 and the rest of FY27, the EURS programme termination, lower-than-expected pricing improvement and a larger impact from the European manufacturing client.”

On a positive note, AI revenue for all the players is moving in a positive direction and growing. For TCS, annualised AI revenue was almost 9 per cent of its revenue. For Infosys, AI now contributes more than 8 per cent to the topline, while Wipro and Tech Mahindra still do not disclose these metrics.

While AI revenue for TCS, Infosys and HCLTech was up in double digits, what should worry them is that such revenue often tends to be lumpy. “Their ticket sizes are often smaller than traditional outsourcing contracts, although we are seeing deal sizes gradually increase. Unlike annuity deals, these projects have to be continuously replenished once they are completed,” TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan told Business Standard.

Hiring, however, was at its highest in five quarters, driven largely by TCS, though other companies saw their headcount decline. The five companies added 5,655 people, with fresher onboarding remaining very weak.