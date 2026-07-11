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Home / Industry / News / IT industry should capitalise on global semiconductor talent gap: Vaishnaw

IT industry should capitalise on global semiconductor talent gap: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the global semiconductor industry faces a talent shortage of around 1 million people and urged India's IT sector to capitalise on the opportunity

Ashwini Vaishnaw

The opportunity can be seized by the IT industry in the country in a big way, as it knows how to design and develop entirely new solutions in electronics and IT: Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the talent shortage in the semiconductor industry is estimated at one million globally, and the IT industry in the country should seize the opportunity.

Speaking at an interaction with IT industry representatives, he said that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focused push on the semiconductor industry, 12 plants are now under different stages of development, and three of them have started manufacturing chips.

The chips are being exported to Japan, the US and Europe, he said.

"People say the talent shortage in the semiconductor industry is of the order of one million globally," the Union IT and Electronics Minister said.

 

The opportunity can be seized by the IT industry in the country in a big way, as it knows how to design and develop entirely new solutions in electronics and IT, he said.

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To support the industry, the Centre has provided the most advanced semiconductor design tools to 315 universities, he said.

He said electronics exports have become the third largest export category in the country, while mobile phones have become the largest exported item from India.

"Last year, electronics exports became the third largest exported category in our country, which we could never even have imagined a few years ago. That change has already happened," he said.

Highlighting the Centre's initiatives in railways such as bullet trains, station redevelopment and Vande Bharat trains, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Railways portfolio, said the railways are transforming, with over 1,000 stations being redeveloped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw semiconductor industry semiconductor India's IT industry

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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