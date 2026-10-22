Jamnagar's unique refinery draws US attention to sell Venezuelan oil

During his three-day visit to India, which ended on Thursday, he had been to Mumbai and the refinery site of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

“Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region,” Rubio posted on X.

Rubio’s visit to Jamnagar underscores the potential of India’s refinery configuration, which can process extra-heavy crude oil from Venezuela.

After the US took over Venezuelan oil assets, the administration, under President Donald Trump, has been looking for opportunities to sell high-sulphur crude oil, which can be processed only by select refineries.

The development comes at a time when India is buying more crude oil from Venezuela. The value of the country’s oil imports from the South American country surged from $255 million in 2025-26 to $3.6 billion in just five months (April-August) of 2026-27.

Since the beginning of the West Asia conflict, India has increased dependence on purchases of Venezuelan oil to offset supply losses from the Gulf.

Rubio on October 20 described India as a “refining superpower”, citing RIL as a key player in global energy refining. India has the world’s fourth-largest refining capacity at 267 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), which is expected to go up to 320 mtpa by 2030.

Mukesh Ambani-run RIL, which operates the world’s largest integrated, single-site refinery complex in Jamnagar, has the highest crude oil-processing capacity globally, of 1.4 million barrels per day (mmbpd). The refinery also has the world’s highest complexity index of 21:1, which means it can turn heavy but cheaper crude oil into high-quality petroleum products. The grade of crude oil is its lightness or heaviness, defined by its sulphur content. The heavier the oil, the more complex its processing becomes. The Jamnagar refinery has processed over 216 grades of crude oil produced in the world, according to the company.

Jamnagar’s ability to process heavy crude oil has drawn interest from the US because Washington seeks to expand sales of Venezuelan oil to India.

“RIL’s dominance in India’s Venezuelan crude-oil purchases explains Washington’s focus on the company. RIL accounts for 74.3 per cent of the import of Venezuelan oil in April-August. Imports through RIL’s special economic zone (SEZ) refinery stood at 47.3 per cent of the total, while the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) or the Sikka refinery accounted for 27 per cent,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Other import points included Indian Oil’s Paradip facility at 11.7 per cent, Mundra’s storage terminals operated by Hindustan Petroleum and others at 11.3 per cent, and Nayara Energy’s Vadinar facility at 2.7 per cent.

Experts, however, caution that the US’s policy unpredictability poses risks for India, pointing to instances in the past when Indian assets abroad were frozen.