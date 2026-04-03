Jan Vishwas law will ease compliance burden on businesses: India Inc

The Jan Vishwas legislation will substantially ease the compliance burden on businesses, accelerate dispute resolution, and improve ease of doing business in the country, strengthening investor sentiment, India Inc said on Friday.

Parliament on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, to amend 784 provisions in 79 central laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further improve the business environment and check harassment of people.

"By decriminalising over 1,000 offences across 79 Acts and rationalising penalties, the reform brings greater clarity, predictability, and proportionality in compliance, strengthening ease of doing business, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, and reinforcing India's position as a globally competitive investment destination," FICCI President Anant Goenka said.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the bill reaffirms India's resolve to build a modern, trust-based regulatory environment conducive to investment and growth.

The bill replaced imprisonment provisions for minor infractions with proportionate monetary penalties or warnings; graded enforcement mechanisms that extend leniency to first-time contraventions; and rationalisation of fines in line with the severity of offences.

"Together, these measures will substantially ease the compliance burden on businesses, accelerate dispute resolution, and reduce the caseload on an already stretched judicial system," Banerjee said.

He emphasised that businesses can now operate with greater confidence, and entrepreneurs can take decisions without the fear of disproportionate consequences.

"CII is confident that these reforms will strengthen investor sentiment, stimulate entrepreneurship, and accelerate India's journey toward becoming a globally competitive, resilient economy. We look forward to continued partnership with the Government to deepen this reform momentum," said Banerjee.