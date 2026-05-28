Development Bank of Japan makes first real estate investment in India

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) has made its first real estate investment in India by committing capital to the HDFC Capital Development of Real Estate Affordable and Mid-Income Fund (H-DREAM Fund), managed by HDFC Capital Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group.

The investment, the size of which was not disclosed, marks a milestone in DBJ’s international investment strategy and comes amid growing participation by Japanese investors in India’s financial and real estate sectors, a joint statement by DBJ and HDFC Capital noted.

HDFC Capital is among India’s largest real estate private equity platforms focused on affordable and mid-income housing. Its combined funds platform exceeds $4.5 billion. The H-DREAM Fund has a target corpus of $500 million with a greenshoe option of another $500 million, and has already secured investor commitments exceeding $350 million.

According to HDFC Capital, the H-DREAM Fund is among the first real estate funds globally focused on green, affordable and mid-income housing development. The fund finances projects that prioritise affordable and mid-income housing while implementing the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) green building framework.

Deepak Parekh, non-executive chairman of HDFC Capital, said, “The India–Japan relationship is a trusted partnership based on strong institutional cooperation. India has seen increased participation by Japanese investors in its financial and real estate sectors. As a government-owned institution, DBJ’s first investment in real estate in India is significant for us and reinforces long-term investor confidence in the country.”

DBJ said the investment would support the sustainable development of India’s real estate market, which continues to face a housing shortage, while also helping the Japanese institution secure exposure to India’s high-growth market and diversify its overseas real estate portfolio geographically.

“We are delighted to partner with DBJ in its first real estate investment in India. HDFC Capital’s focus on early-stage financing for quality affordable and mid-income housing positions it well to deepen engagement with investors committed to diversification and sustainable development,” said Vipul Roongta, chief executive officer of HDFC Capital.

DBJ’s investment in the H-DREAM Fund has been routed through HDFC Capital’s offshore feeder fund structure established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) framework at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

The fund has also adopted the International Finance Corporation’s environmental and social performance standards along with the EDGE green building framework, aimed at embedding sustainability across projects.

DBJ is a Japanese financial institution that provides integrated investment and loan services to companies and projects.