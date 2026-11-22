TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd, one of the world's leading refractory manufacturers, on Sunday commissioned its first greenfield manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The new unit was set up with an investment of around ₹140 crore, marking a significant expansion of TRL's production capabilities and strengthening its presence in the country's growing refractory market.

The state-of-the-art plant at Juna Katariya will manufacture a range of high-alumina refractory products, including trough castables, low-cement castables, conventional castables and insulation castables, besides refractory bricks for cement, glass, aluminium and steel applications.

Executed in a record 24 months, the facility is strategically located to leverage the availability of refractory-grade raw materials in Gujarat and its proximity to key industrial customers. It will also serve overseas markets, enhancing the company's ability to cater to international demand.

This greenfield unit is an important addition to the manufacturing network of the Odisha-based refractory major, which is part of Japan's Krosaki Harima Corporation (KHC) Group.

The investment comes amid growing demand for specialised refractory materials from India's expanding cement and steel sectors, where high-performance products play a critical role in improving operational efficiency, productivity and the life of industrial furnaces and other high-temperature equipment.

"This is an important project executed in record time. The new facility would help the group enhance customer value by manufacturing advanced refractory products in India while supporting the country's industrial growth," said Kazuhiro Egawa, president of Krosaki Harima Corporation.

The facility has been equipped with advanced production infrastructure, including grinding units, silos with automated batching systems, mixing units, electric screw presses, tunnel kilns, high-temperature kilns and driers. It also houses a mould shop and a modern quality-control and testing laboratory to ensure consistency in product quality and adherence to stringent manufacturing standards.

Hemant M Nerurkar, chairman of TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited, said the commissioning of the Gujarat unit was a milestone as it was completed amid geopolitical uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions.

"The high-technology refractory products meeting stringent quality requirements would strengthen the company's business performance, improve profitability and consolidate its position in the rapidly growing cement industry," he added.

TRL Krosaki, which has emerged as one of the leading refractory manufacturers globally, supplies a comprehensive range of products to the iron and steel, cement, glass and non-ferrous metal industries.

The company has invested more than ₹500 crore in expanding and modernising its manufacturing operations in recent years, with the Gujarat greenfield facility adding a new dimension to its growth strategy.

Prasanta Kumar Naik, managing director of TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited, described the new plant as a significant value addition to the cement and iron and steel industries, both in India and overseas.

He said Gujarat offered strategic advantages for the project because of the availability of high-quality refractory-grade raw materials and its proximity to important customer locations.

"The plant will strengthen our market presence and enable us to respond more effectively to customer requirements," Naik said, while emphasising that safety and environmental protection would remain central to the facility's operations.