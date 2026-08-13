Japanese eVTOL maker SkyDrive may start commercial India flights from 2029

Japanese electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker SkyDrive expects to start commercial operations in India from 2029 onwards. In the lead up to this plan, the firm will be spending the next two years to get type certification for its planes in the US and Japan, said its Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tomohiro Fukuzawa on Thursday.

Type certification is the regulatory approval that confirms an aircraft design meets required safety standards. "It would take about two years to get type certificates in the US and Japan. We will then pursue certification in India and other markets," he told reporters on the sidelines of Air Cargo Forum of India (ACFI) World Conclave 2026.

SkyDrive, Air India and Suzuki on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly study the use of eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics in India. The companies will examine how the aircraft can help move medical supplies and organs between airports and hospitals, where road traffic can cause delays.

Fukuzawa said the company is already in discussions with Indian regulators for approval, although formal applications for certification in India are expected at a later stage.

SkyDrive's aircraft is powered by lithium-ion batteries and has a payload capacity of about 300 kg. Its current configuration can carry one pilot and two passengers. The company said the aircraft has a range of about 30-40 kms on a full charge with full payload and can be recharged in about 20-30 minutes.

The company sees medical and logistics applications as an initial use case in India, before moving towards passenger services, including air taxis. Air taxi services could include sightseeing as well as point-to-point passenger travel.

Fukuzawa said SkyDrive had so far received around 490 global pre-orders, including about 50 in India, mainly from charter flight operators. He said the company expects its eVTOL aircraft to be quieter than helicopters and could be suited to urban operations.

The company plans to manufacture the aircraft in Japan initially, but is also exploring the possibility of setting up manufacturing closer to its markets. Fukuzawa said India could be a potential manufacturing base in the future, given its large market and existing parts supply chain.

Suzuki and SkyDrive have been working together for about five years, with Suzuki acting as a manufacturing partner and investor in SkyDrive.