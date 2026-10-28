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Home / Industry / News / Jio adds 2.713 mn mobile users, Airtel gains 2.692 mn in Sept: Trai

Jio adds 2.713 mn mobile users, Airtel gains 2.692 mn in Sept: Trai

With the latest additions, Jio's wireless mobile subscriber tally increased to 511.1 million at September-end, compared with Airtel's 494.3 million, and Vodafone Idea's over 200 million count

TRAI, telecom tariffs, voice-only plans, SMS-only plans, prepaid plans, ARPU, telecom operators, special tariff vouchers, TCPR, mobile tariffs

Trai data further showed that 16.8 million subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability during September

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 2.713 million mobile subscribers in September 2026, ahead of Bharti Airtel's 2.692 million wireless additions, data released by telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday showed.

The mobile subscriber additions for Vodafone Idea stood at 550,000 in September.

With the latest additions, Jio's wireless mobile subscriber tally increased to 511.1 million at September-end, compared with Airtel's 494.3 million, and Vodafone Idea's over 200 million count.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) added 626,000 mobile subscribers during the month, taking its user base to 94.3 million, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data.

Overall, India's wireless mobile subscriber base increased by 6.574 million to almost 1.3 billion at the end of September, from 1.2934 billion in August, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.51 per cent.

 

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Jio maintained its lead in the mobile subscriber market with a 39.32 per cent share, followed by Airtel at 38.02 per cent and Vodafone Idea at 15.39 per cent.

The broader wireless subscriber base, which includes mobile and fixed wireless access connections, rose by 6.941 million to 1.3192 billion in September.

Meanwhile, India's total telephone subscriber base, including wireline connections, increased to 1.368 billion in September.

The number of active wireless mobile subscribers stood at 1.2128 billion.

Trai data further showed that 16.8 million subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability during September.

The country's broadband subscriber base increased to 1.1077 billion from 1.1012 billion in August, registering a monthly growth of 0.59 per cent.

The number of M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular mobile connections increased from about 140 million at the end of August 2026 to 144 million at the end of September 2026, Trai said in a release.

"Bharti Airtel Limited has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections of 88.58 million with a market share of 61.16 per cent, followed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Vodafone Idea Limited and BSNL with market share of 19.29 per cent, 16.14 per cent and 3.41 per cent, respectively," Trai said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Airtel TRAI

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST