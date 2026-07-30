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Home / Industry / News / Jio Credit, others raise ₹2,520 crore via corporate bond issuances

Jio Credit, others raise ₹2,520 crore via corporate bond issuances

Companies tap the debt market ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review, with market participants expecting stronger primary activity next month

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Representative image | Illustration: Ajaya mohanty

Anjali Kumari Mumbai, 30 July
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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Several corporates, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) Jio Credit and Hero Fincorp, as well as Tata Projects and NIIF Infrastructure Finance, raised Rs 2,520 crore through private placements of corporate bonds on Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy review scheduled for August 3–5.
 
July has been relatively muted for the domestic debt capital market, with issuances of a little over Rs 92,000 crore, compared with nearly Rs 1.2 trillion in June. With the RBI's monetary policy announcement scheduled next week, some issuers may advance their borrowing plans and tap the domestic bond market ahead of the policy decision. This could provide a fillip to primary bond market activity, which has remained relatively subdued so far this month, experts said.
   
“With the RBI’s monetary policy announcement scheduled early next month, some issuers may choose to advance their borrowing plans and tap the domestic bond market ahead of the policy decision. This could provide a welcome fillip to primary bond market activity, which has remained relatively subdued so far this month,” said a market participant.
 
“Overall, while the volume of bank bond issuances may not accelerate sharply, the outlook for well-rated capital and infrastructure bond issuances remains constructive, supported by healthy institutional demand,” the person added.
 
On Thursday, NIIF Infrastructure Finance raised Rs 550 crore through three-year bonds at a yield of 7.88 per cent, while Jio Credit raised Rs 1,025 crore in two tranches. The company accepted Rs 525 crore through three-year bonds at 7.95 per cent and Rs 500 crore through five-year bonds at 8.05 per cent.

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Market participants said the cut-offs were along expected lines.
 
The primary market revived in June after comparatively muted activity in the first two months of the current financial year. Indian companies raised a little over Rs 1.07 trillion through the domestic bond market in April and May, down nearly 58 per cent from the year-ago period and the lowest mobilisation in the first two months of a financial year since FY23. Market participants attributed the sharp decline to elevated bond yields amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which kept issuers away from the debt market.
 
Institutions such as the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), and LIC Housing Finance, along with issuers such as Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Housing Finance, HDB Financial Services, Sundaram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime and L&T Finance, were among the biggest bond issuers during the month.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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