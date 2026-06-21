Jio heads for an IPO and Airtel redraws plans: Who will be the leader?

As Jio enters a new chapter after filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) last week for an initial public offering (IPO), its story of the last 10 years—often pitched against rival Airtel’s—may carry cues for what lies ahead.

Ambani, now 69, had on February 15, 2017, declared: ‘’We are at the beginning of an era where data is the new oil.’’ The oil tycoon was speaking at the opening of a Nasscom leadership Forum in Mumbai, just a few months after Jio was born. The inspiration came from his father and RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani who had in early 2002 added ‘internet’ to the roti, kapda, makaan (food, clothes, home) slogan, seeking to offer data communication to the masses.

For context, shortly after Dhirubhai’s death in July 2002, Reliance Infocomm, a project steered by Mukesh Ambani, was launched under the CDMA (code division multiple access) technology. Following the 2005 split of the Reliance empire, the group’s telecom business shifted to younger brother Anil Ambani. More than 10 years later, Mukesh Ambani brought Jio.

If Jio was all about offering data at throwaway prices during the last decade, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to take centre-stage over the next 10 years. At the 49th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, where Ambani announced the much-anticipated DRHP filing by the Mumbai-headquartered Jio Platforms, he promised ‘’AI to everyone, everywhere’’. Reliance Intelligence, set up last year, is moving from planning to the execution stage towards this goal, he said.

Handing the baton

All this amid a succession plan at RIL with Jio being led by 34-year-old Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Ambanis have three children—twins Akash and Isha, and Anant, 31. All three are on the RIL board and leading various business entities of the group.

The next generation is the flavour at New Delhi-headquartered Bharti Airtel too. Sunil Bharti Mittal, 68, in a surprise appearance at a recent investor meet, highlighted succession planning and the need for the promoter company to be a majority stakeholder in the group over the next 10 years.

Sunil and wife Nyna Mittal have three children—daughter Eiesha who is in her early 40s and twin sons Kavin and Shravin, 38. While Shravin is deputy chairman of Airtel Africa and founder of tech investment firm Unbound, Kavin founded tech startup Hike. Eiesha is an entrepreneur and lifestyle investor based in London. Even as succession planning takes off, Sunil Mittal was reappointed chairman of Bharti Airtel recently.

Launched in 1995 (incorporated as Bharti Tele-Ventures Ltd back then), coinciding with the entry of mobile telephony in India, Mittal has been the face and brand for the group. The group has tried various businesses, including retail in a joint venture with Walmart, but telecom remains its mainstay with several overseas forays like Airtel Africa and OneWeb in the UK. It is also the largest shareholder in BT (formerly British Telecom).

Like Jio, stock market listing came early for Bharti Airtel, with its IPO in February 2002, seven years after the launch of the telco. And both Mittal and Ambani seem to be betting on the many aspects of the 5G technology, including network slicing, to offer premium service to customers. Satellite broadband communication as the next frontier is also something that joins the dots for the two companies.

Despite the commonalities, analysts point out that Jio and Airtel are quite different from each other.

Alike but different

Vinish Bawa, partner and leader (telecom) at PwC India, says the two telcos have followed fundamentally different trajectories. ‘’Airtel's story has been one of resilience, transformation and disciplined execution, successfully navigating the disruption caused by Jio's entry while strengthening its premium market position. Jio, on the other hand, has been the industry's disruptor, reshaping market structure through aggressive investment, digital-first positioning and rapid scale.’’

Siddhant Cally, senior analyst, Counterpoint Research, also believes Jio and Airtel have followed distinct but highly successful growth paths. Jio transformed the Indian telecom market through its 4G-led disruption while building capabilities across the telecom value chain, Cally pointed out. Airtel strengthened its position through consistent network investments, premiumisation and expansion across international markets while maintaining its focus on profitability and execution, he said.

Mahesh Uppal, director, Com First India, a Delhi-based consulting firm specialising in telecoms, described the journeys of Jio and Airtel as a study in contrast. ‘’Airtel moved steadily and competently on a difficult path without taking too many risks. Jio, on the other hand, moved flamboyantly, challenging market assumptions….’’

Jio, which wants to be recognised as a digital and deep-tech company, is counted as the second biggest telecom operator in the world after China Mobile. Jio had a subscriber base of 524 million in FY26 against China Mobile’s over 1 billion. Bharti Airtel is in the reckoning too: While its India subscriber number was at 482 million in FY26, it has a worldwide base of 650 million, making it the second largest telco globally after China Mobile if overseas users are counted.

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms has ambitious overseas expansion plans with its global partners. Additions in the subscriber-base will be a bi-product of that effort, as someone watching the space said.

Digital dreams

Airtel is eager to see the monthly average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) increase substantially, not just for itself but for the industry under the shadow of a duopoly. In FY26, Airtel’s monthly ARPU stood at ₹257 against Jio’s ₹214. ARPU, a metric showing the financial health of a telco, has been among the lowest in India as tariffs have grown minimally in recent years.

In an interview to Business Standard in June 2023, Mittal had said: ‘’If you are going to have only a handful of telecom players on whom the entire dream of Digital India rests, it's important they are financially sustainable. To that extent, I have maintained for a long number of years, we need an Arpu of ₹300.’’

While tariff hikes may not be on the horizon at this point, industry watchers recall some of the defining moments at both Jio and Airtel. The first 180 days of Jio, when it touched the 100 million subscriber mark, would be one such. At Bharti Airtel, some

of the outsourcing deals that it struck in the early 2000s may make the cut. Regulatory, policy and court decisions have also played their part.

As Jio readies for a listing, likely by this Diwali, its valuation vis-à-vis Airtel will be watched. As of June 19, Jio’s estimated market cap was at around ₹12.69 trillion, higher than Airtel’s ₹11.7 trillion.