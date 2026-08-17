Monday, August 17, 2026 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sebi on CASShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Industry / News / Jio to relaunch 10-yr-old Prime membership, assures no tariff hike for 1 yr

Jio to relaunch 10-yr-old Prime membership, assures no tariff hike for 1 yr

The source said Jio Prime will be available to all existing Jio prepaid and postpaid customers for a joining fee of just Rs 300.

Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio IPO

| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Within a week of Bharti Airtel removing lower-priced unlimited plans, rival Reliance Jio plans to relaunch its 10-year-old Prime membership plan, which will assure customers of no tariff or plan change for the next year, company sources said on Monday.

Jio is also set to enhance benefits under a Rs 299 plan, offering 1.5 GB of data per day, in an attempt to capitalise on the recent discontinuation of unlimited plans offering 1.5 GB of data per day by rival Bharti Airtel.

"Jio Prime Membership Programme was originally created as an act of gratitude to Jio's first 100 million customers. It is reintroducing the programme to provide assurance of price guarantee and a range of additional benefits, for Jio's family of over 500 million users," a source said.

 

A query sent to Jio in this regard elicited no reply.

The source said Jio Prime will be available to all existing Jio prepaid and postpaid customers for a joining fee of just Rs 300.

Also Read

Shabnam Sinha

Shabnam Sinha to succeed Sunil Bharti Mittal as Airtel Payments Bank chair

Mutual Funds, stock market trading, equity fund

Jio-BlackRock to launch regular MF plans through distributors in India

Airtel

Airtel prepaid plan changes may hike average revenue per user by ₹4-12

VI, vodafone idea

Bharti Airtel's tariff plan changes may benefit Vodafone Idea morepremium

bharti airtel

Airtel removes long-validity prepaid plans, keeps headline tariffs steady

"Customers on other networks can enrol by porting to Jio or activating a new Jio connection," the source said.

The company is planning to add access to the Jio Hotstar subscription, 5000 GB storage on Google Cloud and free access to Google's AI engine, Pro Google Gemini, to the Rs 299 pack.

Bharti Airtel last week discontinued all prepaid plans Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 579, Rs 619, and Rs 649 that offered 1.5 GB of data per day with unlimited calling, leaving customers to choose from pricier plans with higher daily data limits.

Experts say the latest move by Airtel signals an inevitable industry shift towards higher tariffs as telcos sharpen their focus on improving average revenue per user (ARPU).

The reshuffled prepaid offering deck leaves the entry-level Rs 199 with 2 GB data for 28 days and Rs 219 plan with 2 GB data for 30 days unchanged. However, subscribers to the now-discontinued Rs 299 plan with 1.5 GB of data per day will now have to opt for the Rs 349 pack to get higher data usage limit, resulting in a price rise of about 16 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IT company

Large TCVs mask weakness in small deals at leading Indian IT companiespremium

Mineral

Congress threatens Odisha Bandh over MMDR Bill, seeks special House session

The reported Tata Electronics incident highlights the growing cybersecurity challenge facing manufacturers that play a critical role in global technology supply chains.

Govt approves 31 electronics component projects worth ₹7,877 crore

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Mopshop Distribution IPO: ₹27.26-crore SME issue opens on August 19

Supreme Court

SC issues notice to NBCC on plea for RERA relief in Supertech projects

Topics : Reliance Jio Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:51 PM IST