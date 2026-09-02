Wednesday, September 02, 2026 | 04:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

New Immigration Rules SepHDFC Bank Leadership ShakeupVi Shah Rukh KhanNepal Floods UpdatesDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitchSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Industry / News / JioHotstar enters UK, Canada and Singapore as it expands global footprint

JioHotstar enters UK, Canada and Singapore as it expands global footprint

Streaming platform offers over 160,000 hours of content in more than 12 languages as it targets the South Asian diaspora and broader audiences in three markets

JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 4:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JioHotstar will begin streaming content to the UK, Canada and Singapore from Wednesday, the popular OTT platform said, targeting the South Asian diaspora in its global foray. 
 
JioHotstar’s entertainment catalogue will include over 160,000 hours of content in more than 12 languages and multiple genres with personalised recommendations, interactive features and flexible subscription options. 
 
“For audiences in the UK, Canada and Singapore, JioHotstar brings together premium Indian entertainment in a single destination, spanning television, films, regional programming, non-fiction, kids and anime,” the platform said. 
 
“Designed to resonate deeply with the South Asian diaspora while appealing to a broader global audience seeking diverse stories, languages, and cultures, the platform will continuously expand with over 30,000 hours of fresh content added annually,” JioHotstar said in a press release.
  
It will be available across mobile and connected TV and the app will be available on the Apple App store and Google Play Store across the three markets. 

Also Read

Gandhari OTT release

What to watch on OTT this week: Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, The Gentlemen 2, more

cyber attack, AI Employee, hacker

When skilled immigrants are overqualified, employers pay a price too

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne in Toronto

India, Canada on track to reach $50 billion trade target by 2030: FM

artificial intelligence, China, intellectual property

AI, OTT, gaming to drive India's media market towards $36.7 billion by 2030

india canada

India, Canada aim to conclude CEPA talks by 2026 to boost bilateral trade

 
In the UK, it is priced at £19.99 quarterly and £69.99 annually; in Canada at C$19.99 quarterly and C$ 49.99 annually and in Singapore at S$ 29.98 quarterly and S$ 69.98 annually. 
 
Amit Malhotra, head – international business, JioStar, said in the release, “Streaming has spent the last decade competing on the size of its catalogue. We believe the bigger opportunity now is to reimagine how audiences experience entertainment; not just what they watch, but how they discover, engage with and shape the experience in real time.” 
 
He added that South Asian audiences have a deep connection with Indian entertainment across languages, generations and households. At the same time, global audiences are increasingly seeking stories and cultures beyond those of their own. 
 
“We see an opportunity to build for this broader, underserved global audience – not simply export an Indian streaming service to new markets,” he added.
 
Malhotra said that as the platform expands internationally, it will aim to showcase “what becomes possible when scale, language, cultural diversity, personalisation and deeper audience participation are built into the streaming experience from day one”.
 

More From This Section

Job postings

IT services hiring demand hits 18-month high in September: Xpheno

Deepak Shetty

Construction equipment industry raises FY27 growth forecast to 9-12%

auto sector, passenger vehicles

450,000 and counting: Passenger vehicle dispatches set August record

Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of ZEE and Chairman of the Essel Group

NCLT stays Subhash Chandra repayment order, directs fresh hearing

fmcg

FMCG distributors demand stricter storage norms for qcom dark storespremium

Topics : Canada OTT users OTT services Hotstar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:30 AM IST