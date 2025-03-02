JioStar eyes a billion-viewer knock as IPL ad rates climb the scoreboard

Advertisers and sponsors are gearing up for one of the richest sports leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to begin on March 22, as they line up to take advantage of the millions of viewers who will be glued to their screens.

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner of IPL, expects the upcoming season to be its biggest ever, with a projected reach of a billion viewers, according to a top executive. Last year, Star Sports (now under JioStar) reached 525 million viewers on television (TV), while JioCinema, its digital platform, had over