JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal meets Bengal CM, ₹50,000 crore plan in focus

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday, with investment opportunities across power, power systems, ports, cement and steel figuring in the discussions.

Responding to queries from Business Standard, Jindal described the meeting as “very good” and said various topics were discussed.

The meeting, held on Wednesday evening at Nabanna, the state secretariat, was Jindal’s first with Adhikari since the latter took office as chief minister.

JSW Group’s investment plans for Bengal are estimated at ₹50,000 crore. Jindal said ₹40,000 crore was for power, while another ₹10,000 crore was for other areas.

Adhikari said after the meeting that Jindal had committed to performing the bhoomipujan for the second unit of his power plant in the first week of January.

In April 2025, the JSW Group kicked off work on a 1,600-megawatt (Mw) power plant at Salboni in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The foundation stone for the project, the largest greenfield plant in JSW Energy’s portfolio and the biggest thermal power project by the private sector in West Bengal, was laid by then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The project entails an investment of ₹16,000 crore.

Alongside the power plant, the foundation stone for the JSW Industrial Park, featuring plug-and-play infrastructure, was also laid.