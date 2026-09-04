JSW MG Motor tops Fada mass market dealer study third year in a row

The subsequent ranks have been consistent with 2025, with Mahindra & Mahindra (853 points) in second position, Tata Motors (836 points) in third and Kia (812 points) in fourth.
According to the study, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia recorded the strongest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gains in satisfaction scores among ranked original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). JSW MG continued to lead the segment.
Product portfolio, reliability and regular product updates remain key strengths in the four-wheeler mass segment, supported by sales team training and warranty processes, Fada said.
“The pressure points are increasingly economic and operational: inventory/deadstock, stock carrying cost, parts availability and delivery TAT, training cost sharing, dealership cost structure and network expansion policies,” it said. “Dealers also seek greater predictability around investments required to meet OEM Corporate Identity standards, territory/channel discipline and registration/RTO processes.” Going strong
|Car company name
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|JSW MG Motor
|3
|NR*
|1
|1
|1
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Tata Motors
|7
|7
|4
|3
|3
|Kia
|1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Toyota Kirloskar Motor
|6
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Hyundai
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|Maruti Suzuki
|8
|2
|7
|6
|7
|Renault India
|5
|8
|NR*
|8
|8
|Honda Cars
|9
|4
|8
|NR*
|NR*
|Skoda Auto
|NR*
|NR*
|9
|NR*
|NR*
* Not ranked due to low sample size
Source: Fada Dealer Satisfaction Study