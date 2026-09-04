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Home / Industry / News / JSW MG Motor tops Fada mass market dealer study third year in a row

JSW MG Motor tops Fada mass market dealer study third year in a row

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia recorded the strongest year-on-year gains in satisfaction scores among ranked OEMs

JSW MG Motor
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JSW MG Motor

Ananya Podder
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

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JSW MG Motor has topped Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (Fada) Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS) in the four-wheeler mass market segment with a score of 865 points, retaining the top position for the third year in a row. It was not ranked in 2023 because of insufficient sample size.
 
The subsequent ranks have been consistent with 2025, with Mahindra & Mahindra (853 points) in second position, Tata Motors (836 points) in third and Kia (812 points) in fourth.
 
According to the study, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia recorded the strongest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gains in satisfaction scores among ranked original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). JSW MG continued to lead the segment.  
 Product portfolio, reliability and regular product updates remain key strengths in the four-wheeler mass segment, supported by sales team training and warranty processes, Fada said.  
 
“The pressure points are increasingly economic and operational: inventory/deadstock, stock carrying cost, parts availability and delivery TAT, training cost sharing, dealership cost structure and network expansion policies,” it said. “Dealers also seek greater predictability around investments required to meet OEM Corporate Identity standards, territory/channel discipline and registration/RTO processes.” Going strong 
Car company name20222023202420252026
JSW MG Motor3NR*111
Mahindra & Mahindra43222
Tata Motors77433
Kia15544
Toyota Kirloskar Motor66675
Hyundai21356
Maruti Suzuki82767
Renault India58NR*88
Honda Cars948NR*NR*
Skoda AutoNR*NR*9NR*NR*
* Not ranked due to low sample size
Source: Fada Dealer Satisfaction Study
 
Topics : JSW Kia Motors