Jubilant Foodworks to not renew Dunkin' rights, shut stores by Dec 2026

Jubilant Foodworks’ board on Monday approved the non-renewal of its development rights for US-based coffee and doughnuts brand Dunkin’, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company added that it will shut all Dunkin’ stores in the country on or before December 31.

Jubilant Foodworks had entered into a Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA) on February 24, 2011, to develop and operate Dunkin’ stores in India. Under the agreement, the development rights are valid until December 31, 2026, the filing said.

“Pursuant to the overall strategic assessment undertaken by the company, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the non-renewal of the development rights granted in the MUDFA in relation to the Dunkin’ brand upon expiry of its current term,” the company said.

It added, “Consequent to the above, the company will, in an orderly and phased manner, evaluate and undertake such actions as may be considered appropriate with respect to its existing Dunkin’ operations. These may include rationalisation and/or cessation of certain operations, sale, transfer or disposal of assets, and/or assignment or transfer of franchise rights, in consultation with the brand owner and in accordance with the terms of the MUDFA, applicable laws, regulatory requirements and contractual obligations.”

The company said the move will not have any material impact on its operations or financials.

Dunkin’s revenue stood at ₹37.24 crore in FY25, contributing 0.61 per cent to Jubilant Foodworks’ revenue. The brand reported a loss of ₹19.13 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total store count stood at 27 at the end of the October–December quarter. The company had already closed seven stores in the past 12 months, according to its earnings presentation.