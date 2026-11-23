Kolkata-based rolling stock manufacturer Jupiter Wagons has entered into a joint venture with Woojin Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (Woojin) of the Republic of Korea, in which the former will hold an 80 per cent stake.

The JV will mark Jupiter’s entry into the metro coach and propulsion businesses. Over the past few years, standalone wagon and component manufacturers have pivoted towards propulsion, complete trainsets and the coach business as more sophisticated trains like Vande Bharat populate the Indian market.

“The joint venture marks JWL’s entry into two of the most technology-intensive segments of rolling stock: complete metro coaches and propulsion systems. It will manufacture entire metro coaches in India together with all their critical components from Woojin’s portfolio, including Propulsion Systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells,” the company said.

Propulsion is the electrical system that powers, controls and regeneratively brakes a modern electric train.

Beyond metro, the joint venture’s propulsion systems will serve the wider spectrum of India’s electric trains, including Vande Bharat trainsets, Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), and semi-high-speed and high-speed trains, the company said.

Woojin will undertake a complete transfer of technology to the joint venture. Under Make in India, the joint venture will design, engineer, manufacture, test, commission and maintain these critical systems in India, according to Jupiter’s statement.

A dedicated manufacturing facility, including capacity for aluminium car bodies, will also be established for this purpose.

Woojin, an established name in South Korea, has supplied around 2,200 coaches in South Korea for Seoul Metro, Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) and Busan Transportation Corporation, and has also supplied rolling stock and rail systems to other countries. Its propulsion technology is also used in Korea’s KTX high-speed trains and its intercity fleets.