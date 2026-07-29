Just 10 Indians command nearly a fifth of ₹104 trn wealth: 360 One report

The bottom half of these individuals, around 1,520 Indians, account for only around 9 per cent of the total ₹104 trillion in wealth.

Women account for 24 per cent of the wealth creators, or 738 of the 3,040 individuals. They hold ₹22.6 trillion in wealth, accounting for about 23 per cent of the total wealth covered in the 360 One Wealth Creators List 2026.

The Ambani heirs — Anant, Isha and Akash — continue to hold the top three positions on the list, each commanding wealth exceeding ₹2.75 trillion, the report added.

Nearly all of the 3,040 wealth creators on the list are entrepreneurs, with 2,986 falling into that category. More than half are first-generation entrepreneurs, representing 1,696 individuals, while the remaining 1,290 are inter-generational entrepreneurs.