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Home / Industry / News / K Raheja Group, IHG Hotels to open ₹1,800 cr hospitality project in Mumbai

K Raheja Group, IHG Hotels to open ₹1,800 cr hospitality project in Mumbai

The project in Powai will include a dual-hotel complex, convention centre, and event spaces, aimed at boosting Mumbai's position as a key destination for business, tourism and MICE activities

real estate, realty sector

The project features approximately 300 keys, 13 meeting rooms, four food and beverage outlets, expansive lawns, and multiple public and event spaces.

Gulveen Aulakh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

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K Raheja Group, in association with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG Hotels & Resorts), will open a hospitality development, including a dual-hotel complex and a large-format convention centre, valued at approximately ₹1,800 crore in Powai, Mumbai.
 
The project features approximately 300 keys, 13 meeting rooms, four food and beverage outlets, expansive lawns, and multiple public and event spaces, and is scheduled to open this year.
 
“Blending scale with thoughtful design, the project reflects a strategic collaboration between the K Raheja Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts, aimed at delivering an integrated hospitality ecosystem catering to both business and leisure segments,” the company noted.
   
IHG Hotels & Resorts had signed hotel management agreements with Nikhil Raheja, managing director, Saryu Properties & Hotels, for the voco hotel and convention centre and with Vijayta Raheja, director, Saryu Properties & Hotels, for Holiday Inn Express & Suites by IHG, both in Powai, in September 2023.
 
Saryu Properties & Hotels is a hospitality company of the K Raheja Group that develops five-star and four-star hotels, convention centres, restaurants, and recreation facilities.

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The company held a pre-opening ceremony for the project on March 28, 2026, in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis highlighted the importance of large-scale integrated developments, adding that they play a vital role in strengthening Mumbai’s position as a global destination for tourism, business, and international MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).
 
Additionally, the K Raheja Group, established in 1956, is a business house based in Mumbai. Its affiliate companies have interests in the real estate and hospitality sectors.
 
On the other hand, IHG Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s leading hospitality companies. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, IHG operates over 6,000 hotels globally, with a presence in around 100 countries. Its portfolio consists of over 900,000 rooms and around 17 diverse brands across luxury, premium, and midscale segments.

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Topics : Indian Hotels Hospitality industry Hospitality sector

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

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