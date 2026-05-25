Kalpataru signs cluster redevelopment project with ₹1,250 cr GDV in MMR

Real estate developer Kalpataru has signed a cluster redevelopment project in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,250 crore.

The project comprises five adjacent societies and spans 2.8 acres of land, with a free-sale potential of 0.37 million square feet (msf) of carpet area. The project will include residential development with high-street retail.

Parag Munot, managing director, Kalpataru, said, “At Kalpataru, we view redevelopment as a transformative journey that breathes new life into existing communities. Our latest venture in Kandivali East is envisioned as a future-ready neighbourhood that seamlessly blends its local heritage with world-class planning, expansive green spaces and modern amenities. We are honoured to partner with the local community to set a new benchmark for high-quality, sustainable urban living while preserving its unique character.”

Kalpataru already has six developments in Kandivali East. According to Housing.com, a real estate platform, for the January–March 2026 period, the average apartment price in Kandivali East stood at ₹23,312 per square foot, up 24.46 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Earlier in March, Kalpataru signed a society redevelopment project in Andheri West. The project spans 3 acres of land with a total potential of 0.4 msf carpet area and an estimated GDV of around ₹1,400 crore.

Additionally, Kalpataru reported its all-time high yearly pre-sales for FY26 at ₹5,280 crore, up 17 per cent YoY. Its collections for the same period stood at ₹4,960 crore, up 34 per cent YoY.

The company’s FY26 revenue from operations grew 54.64 per cent YoY to ₹3,435.62 crore. Its net profit attributable to owners of the parent during the same period surged 4.33 times to ₹93.71 crore.