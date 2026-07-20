Why Karlapat bauxite block has become a major prize for aluminium industry

Some of India's biggest industrial groups, including Adani, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Vedanta Aluminium, Naveen Jindal-backed Powercem and Coal India, are eyeing Odisha's Karlapat bauxite block, the Mint reported last week.

The interest comes as aluminium producers expand capacity and seek to secure long-term supplies of bauxite, the primary raw material used to produce aluminium. Karlapat is among the largest virgin bauxite deposits on offer in the current auction.

What is the Karlapat bauxite block?

Karlapat-Pollingpadar is a bauxite deposit in Odisha's Kalahandi district. According to the Directorate of Geology, Government of Odisha, it has an estimated resource of about 207 million tonnes, comprising 153 million tonnes of proved reserves and 54 million tonnes of possible reserves.

The block spans a plateau area of about 9.6 square kilometres with an average ore thickness of nearly 12 metres. The report classifies the deposit under proved and possible resource categories and records an alumina content of about 45.2 per cent with low silica content.

Karlapat bauxite deposit is a greenfield mining block, which means it has not previously been commercially mined.

The Odisha government issued a tender inviting bids for mining at the block in May this year. The initial tender was issued in July 2021, but environmental and legal petitions filed in high court delayed the process.

Why is it important?

Bauxite is the only commercial ore used to produce aluminium. Aluminium is the second most abundant metal used by industry after silica-based materials and finds applications across transport, construction, power, chemicals and manufacturing.

The state government report also said Odisha's deposits are known for their low reactive silica content, a characteristic that makes alumina extraction through the Bayer process easier.

Why Odisha matters

Odisha had about 2,057 million tonnes of bauxite resources as of April 1, 2020, according to the Indian Bureau of Mines’ Indian Minerals Yearbook 2024. This comprised around 410 million tonnes of reserves and 1,647 million tonnes of remaining resources.

The state accounted for 41 per cent of India’s bauxite resources. The country’s major bauxite resources are concentrated in the East Coast deposits of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. In Odisha, bauxite occurs in Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

How does Karlapat compare with other deposits?

Karlapat is among Odisha's largest bauxite deposits. The Directorate's inventory places it alongside major deposits such as Panchpatmali in Koraput (314 million tonnes), Sijimali in Rayagada (245 million tonnes), Gandhamardan in Bolangir-Bargarh (207 million tonnes) and Baphilimali in Rayagada (195 million tonnes).

Unlike many other large deposits that have already been allotted for industrial projects, the Directorate's report identifies Karlapat-Pollingpadar as one of the major deposits that had not been tied up with any entrepreneur at the time of publication. It said deposits such as Karlapat could support the establishment of major alumina plants in the state.

Why companies are interested

India's aluminium industry is in an expansion phase. Vedanta Aluminium currently has an annual aluminium production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, Hindalco has 1.4 million tonnes, while state-run Nalco has 0.5 million tonnes.

Vedanta is expanding its capacity to 6 million tonnes over the next three years, while Hindalco is adding 360,000 tonnes of annual smelting capacity at its Aditya Aluminium complex in Odisha, the Mint report said.

Adani Group recently announced plans to invest about $11.5 billion in a 2 million tonnes per annum aluminium project in Odisha, making captive bauxite resources strategically important for the proposed venture, it added.

What to watch next

Buying a tender document does not automatically mean a company will bid for the mine. The final list of bidders will become clear only after companies submit bids under the auction process.